This Winter in Switzerland - Opening in October: CERN Science Gateway.

The hotly anticipated visitor centre at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva will soon be open to the public.

Designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano, the CERN Science Gateway will be an emblematic education and outreach facility, housing immersive exhibitions and hands-on educational activities. By enabling people of all ages and backgrounds to engage in its discoveries, it is hoped that this new attraction will encourage young people to pursue careers in science and technology. With more than 2,000m2 of solar panels, the CERN Science Gateway will have a net zero carbon footprint. sciencegateway.cern