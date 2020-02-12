Aloft Bali Seminyak takes brand into Bali, Indonesia

Aloft Bali Seminyak, located in the heart of vibrant Seminyak, has opened.

The brand-new, urban-inspired hotel features interactive social spaces and modern style, along with a fresh new social scene to Bali as the first Aloft hotel to open on the island.

“We are excited to be unveiling the Aloft Hotels brand in Bali,” said Mike Fulkerson, vice president, brand and marketing, Asia-Pacific, Marriott International.

“The new Aloft Bali Seminyak is set to own the stage as the hottest gathering hub for travellers visiting the well-known social scene of Seminyak.

“From its bold design to its live music programming, locals and guests alike can experience the next generation of hotels that will enhance their stay while vacationing on island paradise.”

Aloft Bali Seminyak embodies the brand’s new tech-forward, future-proofed design philosophy with a lively, industrial-inspired aesthetic intermixed with distinct local touches that complement the free-flowing open spaces.

The hotel is home to 80 modern and stylish guest rooms designed with the brand’s signature artful and innovative loft layout in mind, featuring airy nine-foot-ceilings, Aloft’s ultra-comfortable beds and contemporary décor with Balinese accents.

In addition, the hotel features eight guest rooms with direct access to a lap pool, complete with stunning views of a tropical hanging garden.

Business travellers can make use of the two multi-functional, tech-forward meeting spaces equipped with fast and free Wi-Fi, which can also be transformed into an intimate event venue accommodating up to 66 people.

“We are thrilled to open the first Aloft hotel in Bali and to welcome the next generation of travellers to Indonesia’s most famous island destination,” said Kristanti Tannady, general manager, Aloft Bali Seminyak.

“Aloft Bali Seminyak offers a fresh hospitality experience, which brings a contrast between contemporary and traditional designs as well as a blend of both lively and serene lifestyles for guests.

Aloft currently operates 176 lifestyle hotels globally.