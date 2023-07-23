Discover the Vibrant Beat of Aloft San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, welcomes Aloft San Pedro Sula, a beacon of innovation, design, and music in Honduras.

Situated in an energetic residential area, the hotel offers a prime location with proximity to commercial and entertainment areas, including an array of restaurants, bars, and business centers. Aloft San Pedro Sula provides guests with breathtaking vistas of the sprawling Sula Valley, a region of immense industrial and historical significance. Close to one of the biggest ports in the Caribbean Sea, the Merendon mountains, Yojoa Lake, and ancient Mayan ruins in Copan, the Sula Valley is a gateway to trade and tourism.

“We are very excited to be back in Honduras, a market that captivates with its history that can be traced back to its origins in the sugarcane fields, eventually evolving into a vibrant hub influenced by renowned banana companies. Paying homage to this rich heritage, the city of San Pedro Sula is adorned with vestiges and architectural influences that reflect its past,” said Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America.

Aloft San Pedro Sula boasts 122 practical and well-equipped rooms, ensuring guests enjoy a restful stay amid an array of unforgettable experiences. The property offers several high-tech features for added guest convenience, including a mobile key program for keyless guestroom entry. The hotel also offers special amenities such as the Camp Aloft kids’ program, the Arf℠ (Animals R Fun) pet-friendly program, and the Live at Aloft space showcasing local musicians.

At W XYZ® bar, visitors immerse themselves in a hip ambiance while savoring the artistry of unique mixology creations. The Re:mix℠ lounge provides a vibrant social hub that becomes a meeting point for locals and travelers to connect and create lasting memories.

The Aloft San Pedro Sula, Honduras introduces the first Depot® Restaurant, with a stylish motorcycle and car-themed decor collection, offering guests a delightful dining experience. Visitors can indulge in a diverse menu showcasing delectable local and international dishes, exemplifying the culinary creativity that defines the region.

The hotel features versatile meeting spaces designed to cater to various needs. From modern and flexible meeting rooms to the breathtaking Tactic Rooftop, guests can conveniently host productive meetings, intimate gatherings, and memorable events. The Tactic Rooftop, boasting panoramic views of the Sula Valley, sets an extraordinary backdrop to impress attendees.

Wellness takes center stage at Aloft San Pedro Sula, where the hotel offers the Re:charge℠ fitness center—a 24/7 haven equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that allow guests to maintain their active lifestyle while enjoying panoramic mountain views. Moreover, the Splash pool provides a serene oasis where guests can relax and rejuvenate amidst the stunning natural beauty of San Pedro Sula. To satisfy hungry travelers, Re:fuel by Aloft℠ offers a grab-and-go selection of smart and healthy options.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Aloft San Pedro Sula, where they can embark on an extraordinary journey that combines history, natural beauty, and vibrant experiences,” said Caroline Bolduc, General Manager of Aloft San Pedro Sula. “With our unique location and exceptional amenities, we aim to provide unforgettable moments that exceed guest expectations.”