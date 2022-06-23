Bali’s Laguna Nusa Dua unveils extensive refurb ahead of G20 Summit

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua Bali unveils a transformative journey that gracefully weaves architecture inspired by the surrounding nature and indigenous culture in the storied destination after undergoing an extensive renovation, in time for the G20 Summit. Built 30 years ago by Rajawali Property Group, The Laguna is the first international resort in Nusa Dua, portrayed as the cornerstone of Balinese hospitality, renowned for hosting foreign presidents and dignitaries from around the world.

“The heart of the remake of The Laguna, our very first in 2 decades, ensures that the next chapter of the resort’s journey honors its rich indigenous heritage through stunning décor. Our timely decision to renovate The Laguna in the midst of a global pandemic was driven by our commitment to restore this historic icon and inspire others to rebuild Bali for the future,” said Shirley Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Rajawali Property Group.

“30 years ago, we welcomed the debut of The Luxury Collection brand to Bali, one of the most popular island destinations in Indonesia with the opening of The Laguna. Since then, the resort has offered treasured memories to discerning guests from all around the world. As we look ahead to the optimistic return of travel, we look forward to welcoming travelers to Bali and create memorable and distinctive experiences that are unique to this most sought-after destination,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International

The resort is an oasis with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. The guestrooms, restaurants, and public areas have undergone a thoughtful restoration, along with an entirely revamped arrival and lobby experience amidst pristine gardens with centuries-old trees and lush greenery. As guests approach the resort’s lobby, the chime of a gong (a traditional cymbal instrument used to welcome royal families) resonates, symbolizing the joy of welcoming a guest for an enriching experience throughout their stay.

Elevated Nautical-Inspired Interiors

The guestrooms have been refreshed with natural materials and inspired by the collective stories and traditions of Bali. Nautical elements take centerstage in the nuanced design, influenced by the resort’s seven lagoons. A color palette of neutral earthy tones ensures a balance between traditional warmth and adds a modern touch throughout its 287 rooms, suites, and villas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emblematic features such as a panel of Balinese sulaman embroidery seen in kebaya adorn the rooms’ headboards; bespoke selection of lamps, shiplap walls, and leather detailing of a suitcase next to the bed all come together as a nod to travel and discovery, part of the DNA of The Luxury Collection.

An Exquisite Epicurean Destination for Gourmands

Banyubiru is a tribute to the unique traditional warung stalls in the villages, accompanied by the notable use of materials such as bamboo and rattan. The all-day dining restaurant offers breakfast and themed dinners. De Bale is a re-enactment of a quintessential Balinese village courtyard, where authentic and iconic experiences are created. Guests can look forward to a glass of jamu (a famed traditional drink infused with turmeric and ginger) upon arrival. As part of its evening ritual, De Bale will showcase village dances and storytelling for all guests. With a convivial ambiance, the theatrical lounge and bar also features an expansive entertainment terrace, perfect for hosting private events and coffee breaks during group meetings and functions.

The regeneration of The Laguna is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Marriott International and Rajawali Property Group, which currently owns six Marriott properties as well as the ultra-modern Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC), with a total of more than 1,157 rooms throughout properties in Malaysia and Indonesia. The latter’s distinguished portfolio includes The St. Regis Bali Resort, The St. Regis Langkawi, and the anticipated opening of The St. Regis Jakarta. With more than 19 brands, Marriott International currently operates 59 hotels in Indonesia, with more hotels expected to open this year.

Perfectly timed to coincide with the much-anticipated 2022 G20 Bali Summit, The Laguna is poised to welcome guests from around the world for all occasions from business meetings to special events with immersive luxury in the heart of Bali. For more information or to book a stay, please visit The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.