THE ALOFT HOTELS BRAND TO COME TO SINGAPORE

Marriott International, Inc. has announced it has signed an agreement with Hiap Hoe Limited, through HH Properties Pte. Ltd, to bring the design-forward Aloft Hotels brand to Singapore. Following a strategic conversion, the signing of the 785-room hotel expects to open in in Q3 2023, marking the Aloft brand’s debut in Singapore and the largest Aloft hotel in the world.

“We are thrilled to announce our third collaboration with Marriott International as we venture and introduce the first Aloft hotel in Singapore,” said Mr. Teo Ho Beng, Chief Executive Officer, Hiap Hoe Limited. “Aloft Singapore Novena expects to feature a contemporary and dynamic space that caters to the needs of design-savvy, next-generation travelers and locals. We are excited to provide an urban-inspired gathering place that embodies the Aloft brand’s unique personality and energy, tailored for individuals who value boldness, style and connectivity.”

Aloft Singapore Novena will be comprised of two towers and is strategically located in Zhongshan Park, a mixed-use development in the cultural district of Balestier. This area is renowned for its rich heritage and is situated along the Balestier Heritage Trail, surrounded by an array of famous local eateries and linked to the integrated dynamic healthcare precinct, Healthcity Novena.

Designed by Singapore-based DP Architects, the hotel’s exterior takes on clean simple forms and will blend harmoniously with Zhongshan Park’s natural surroundings. With interiors of the hotel aesthetically designed by KKS International, Aloft Singapore Novena will showcase a vibrant atmosphere akin to the Aloft Hotels brand. Guestrooms will feature ultra-comfortable Sealy beds, custom amenities, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions and walk-in rainfall showers.

Dining options at Aloft Singapore Novena include a modern Chinese and local seafood restaurant, and a Halal-certified buffet restaurant.

The range of facilities available on the property will feature an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art gym. Business travelers can also plan to host meetings in the hotel’s pillarless and modern event spaces.

“The signing of Aloft Singapore Novena heralds the expected arrival of Marriott International’s 14th hotel in Singapore and we are delighted to be launching the Aloft brand in the country together with such an experienced partner as Hiap Hoe Limited,” said Gautam Bhandari, Market Vice President for Singapore and Maldives, Marriott International. “With the site’s proximity to the city’s Central Business District as well as to local attractions and green spaces, the location is strategically placed to enable us to attract both business and leisure guests.”