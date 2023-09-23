Aloft Hotels Debuts in Singapore with the Opening of the World’s Largest Aloft Hotel

Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, announces the brand’s entry into Singapore with the opening of Aloft Singapore Novena, which serves as the largest Aloft hotel in the world.

The new hotel brings the brand’s vibrant and flexible spaces to the Balestier neighbourhood, one of Singapore’s most energetic districts, that offers an eclectic mix of local cuisines, culture, and entertainment.

“We are excited to grow our global portfolio and introduce the Aloft Hotels brand to Singapore,” said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Aloft Hotels. “Singapore goes beyond its title as a global financial hub, as it also offers travellers a melting pot of cultures, cuisines and ideas, making it a perfect destination for a dynamic brand like Aloft. We look forward to welcoming our business and leisure travellers alike to experience Aloft’s unique spaces that are infused with a sense of connection and personality.”

Designed by the award-winning KKS International, Aloft Singapore Novena adopts a “different by design” philosophy that champions personality and passion for music. At the entrance of the hotel stands a magnificent 2.5 meters crescendo sculpture inspired by musical notes. The stunning sculpture is artfully crafted through the interplay of glass and light to emit a spectrum of colours that visually symbolizes the energy and vitality of every guest who steps into the hotel. The hotel lobby boasts an 85” inch video wall, showcasing electronic art from renowned artists like Refik Anadol and Jonathan Monaghan. Another noteworthy feature are the ceiling panels that offer a visually stimulating display of light.

Aloft Singapore Novena takes up two towers with an impressive total of 781 rooms and four suites, each ranging from 18 sqm to 46 sqm. The guestroom design draws inspiration from the lively shophouses found within the historic neighbourhood, reflecting the allure of Singapore’s colourful past. Each room is thoughtfully furnished with a plush mattress and a 55” flat-screen television. Complimentary Wi-Fi access and local calls, along with ample in-room USB charging ports and wireless charging capabilities, ensure guests can stay seamlessly connected throughout their stay.

Aloft Novena Singapore introduces various dining concepts to satisfy guests’ cravings. Yuè, the hotel’s modern Chinese restaurant, serves up a contemporary twist of traditional Chinese fare, while 21 on Rajah, a halal-certified buffet restaurant, offers innovative Mediterranean and Asian buffet cuisine that fits every palate. The brand’s signature W XYZ® bar at the lobby is the social hub of the hotel and serves invigorating cocktails and light bites. For those on the go, Re:fuel by Aloft, provides guests the option to grab-and-go 24/7 from a selection of flavourful light meals and drinks.

Additional facilities include the 24/7 Re:charge Indoor and Outdoor gym, in the West Wing, along with the Re:charge Indoor gym in the East Wing. Located adjacent to the Indoor and Outdoor Gym is the hotel’s Splash Pool, where guests can relax and socialize on the open deck.

The hotel boasts five state-of-the-art modern meeting spaces, each meticulously designed to cater to a wide array of guest needs and complete with cutting-edge audio-visual technology and a stunning LED video wall. The hotel’s outdoor event lawn also provides guests with an alternative event space, perfect for a birthday party or an intimate wedding reception.

“Today, we proudly celebrate the opening of Aloft Singapore Novena as the largest Aloft hotel in the world,” said Tony Cousens, General Manager of Aloft Singapore Novena. “Primed to deliver experiences that are fuelled by an eclectic fusion of music and design, we are poised to offer unparalleled experiences in the midst of the ever-changing travel landscape. With the hotel’s strategic location, we are also ideally positioned for both business and leisure guests, allowing us to provide a dynamic and vibrant space that caters to the evolving needs of modern travellers.”

Aloft Singapore Novena is a 10-minute drive away from Singapore’s Central Business District and a close distance to the cultural enclave of Little India. Iconic landmarks such as the Singapore Botanic Garden and the bustling shoppers’ haven of Orchard Road are also easily accessible, treating guests to the quiet serenity of the natural environment as well as to the vibrant heart of Singapore.

Explore Aloft Singapore Novena’s newest deals and best rates by visiting www.aloftsingapore.com.