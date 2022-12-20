Aloft Hotels Makes a Splash in Playa Del Carmen

Aloft Hotels, the hotel brand for music fans and design-driven travelers, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s® portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, arrives in Playa del Carmen today.

Marking the third Aloft hotel in the Mexican Caribbean, Aloft Playa del Carmen is located one street away from the vibrant and busy Fifth Avenue, a landmark surrounded by restaurants, bars, and stores and a few steps from its beautiful beaches.

Aloft Playa del Carmen features 167 rooms for the rest and comfort of guests who like practical spaces that are equipped with everything necessary to meet their needs.

“Aloft’s brand positioning is anchored in three main passion points: music, design, and technology, and we are very excited to bring this concept to one of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico,” said Brian King, Marriott International’s President, Caribbean and Latin America. “The Aloft traveler is highly independent and always finding new ways to express themselves and we are inviting them to explore and experience their passions in Playa del Carmen.”

The history of Playa del Carmen goes back in time to the Mayan settlers who inhabited the area known as Xaman-Há. There are vestiges of pre-Hispanic buildings in the Playacar area. From Xcaret and from these coasts, pilgrims departed every year to offer tribute to Ixchel, the Mayan goddess who had her main sanctuary in Cozumel. That is why, today, Playa del Carmen is a cosmopolitan destination visited by tourists from all over the world.

The modern and comfortable public spaces at Aloft Playa del Carmen were conceived to create an environment conducive to the interaction of guests and visitors: the W XYZÒ bar and Re:mixÒ lounge are the ideal settings for listening to the musical offerings of local artists, sipping on music-inspired cocktails, or a casual game of pool; the Nook international cuisine restaurant and the Re:fuel by AloftÒ grab-and-go offering will satisfy hungry travelers. Finally, at the top of the property, guests can enjoy the Splash Rooftop featuring two infinity pools with a lounge atmosphere and spectacular ocean and city views.

Aloft Playa del Carmen will be a haven for digital nomads with dedicated workspaces, three rooms equipped with audiovisual technology and high-speed Wi-Fi, a capacity for 20 people, and two private spaces ideal for videoconferencing.

For added guest convenience, the property offers several high-tech features, including a mobile key program for keyless entry to guestrooms. The hotel also offers special amenities such as the Camp Aloft kids’ program, the ARF (Animals R Fun) pet-friendly program, and the Live at Aloft space showcasing local musicians.

For more information about Aloft, visit www.AloftHotels.com