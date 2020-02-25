Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok to open this spring

The much-anticipated Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is set to open its doors in May.

Situated within the newly developed Sindhorn Village in the upscale Langsuan neighbourhood and just steps away from the verdant Lumphini Park, the hotel is poised to redefine luxury hospitality in the most visited city in the world.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is the second project between Kempinski Hotels and Siam Sindhorn Company in Thailand.

“We have a longstanding and successful partnership with Siam Sindhorn Company, who are our partners for the existing Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

“Our shared vision of creating superior lifestyle experiences, and delivering the highest levels of quality and services, shows our collective work in enhancing the luxury offering to our guests,” said Martin Smura, chief executive, Kempinski Hotels.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is nestled in the ‘green corridor’ of Bangkok and is the extension of the largest green space in the city – Lumphini Park.

The design of the building seamlessly blends in with the eclectic tropical garden and its serene pathways surrounding the hotel.

Every detail is devised to provide utmost comfort, from the soaring lobby basking in natural daylight to the spacious soundproof rooms and dedicated wellness programmes, all in anticipating the needs and wants of modern travellers.

Chalaluck Bunnag, managing director of Siam Sindhorn Company, added: “We are very pleased to partner with Kempinski Hotels on this ambitious project.

“The company is renowned for its expertise in managing residences and hotels around the world, and for bringing individuality and European flair to each property.

“We look forward to working together in bringing Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok to life.”