airBaltic sees passenger numbers spike as restrictions lift

airBaltic carried 232,900 passengers in September, some 194 per cent more than during the same period last year.

As the recovery from Covid-19 continues, the Latvian airline performed 2,980 flights last month.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “While normally our traffic figures tend to decrease in the autumn months, this year the situation is different.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the help of eased travel restrictions and attractive leisure destinations, more people continue to travel.

“During the upcoming months, we will continue to offer a wide selection of sunny leisure destinations as well as connections to the largest European business hubs.”

During September, the 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 92 per cent.

This means that more than 91 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.