Koningsdam takes Holland America Line back to US West Coast

Waving flags, cheering team members and a ‘welcome home’ sign greeted guests as they joined Holland America Line’s Koningsdam at the Port of San Diego earlier for the line’s first West Coast departure since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pinnacle Class vessel is the largest Holland America Line ship to be sailing from the West Coast.

The return is the first in a series of 23 seven-day cruise to the California Coast or Mexico which run through to April next year.

“We are thrilled to get back to cruising from San Diego and to supporting this wonderful city and the ports we visit along the West Coast — from Mexico to Washington,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Our guests are eager to be back on board and our team members look forward to reconnecting with them and providing a memorable vacation. We’re ready for a successful season of cruising.”

In addition to Koningsdam, Zuiderdam also will sail roundtrip cruises from San Diego on longer Mexico explorations, a grand monthlong voyage to Tahiti, and Panama Canal departures.

Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam each make one call in spring next year.