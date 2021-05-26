Air Astana to launch Montenegro flights next month

Air Astana will inaugurate new services between Kazakhstan and Montenegro on June 9th.

Flights to Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, will operate from Nur-Sultan on Wednesdays and Saturdays and from Almaty on Thursdays and Sundays.

All flights will be operated by new Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Flights from Nur-Sultan are scheduled to depart at 09:00 and arrive in Podgorica at 10:55, with return from Podgorica at 12:00 and arrival in Nur-Sultan at 21:20.

Flights from Almaty will depart at 07:30 and arrive in Podgorica at 10:25, with return from Podgorica at 11:30 and arrival in Almaty at 21:25.

Passengers are required to have a negative PCR certificate issued not later than 72 hours before departure in order to enter Montenegro.

A certificate is not required for children under five years-of-age, passengers with a positive result of IgG antibody test issued not later than 30 days, and passengers who have completed a full course of coronavirus vaccination, approved in Montenegro.