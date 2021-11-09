Celebrity Cruises continues to rebuild fleet

Two more Celebrity Cruises ships have been cleared to return to service, with Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation set sail from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay respectively.

With these two ships, ten of the 14 ships within the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet have now returned to sailing in 2021.

Celebrity Reflection has departed on a seven-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale, with stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

Celebrity Constellation set sail earlier, leaving from her new homeport of Tampa Bay with stops in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Each ship will enjoy nearly six months exploring the eastern and western Caribbean before their transatlantic voyages to then embark on itineraries that include many of the most alluring cities around Europe, including stops in Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia.

“The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvellous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board,” said Celebrity Cruises chief executive, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking.”