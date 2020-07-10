Aida Cruises to return to operation next month

In a rare moment of good news for the cruise sector, Aida will begin sailing operations next month.

Following an industry-wide pause in operations in mid-March, three of its ships will restart sailing in August.

AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on August 5th from Hamburg, followed by AIDAmar from Rostock-Warnemünde on August 12th and AIDAblu from Kiel on August 16th.

Bookings are now open.

The line has worked with several global and national health authorities to develop a comprehensive set of health and hygiene protocols to help facilitate a safe, healthy and phased-in return to cruise vacations.

The brand will provide extensive information about the enhanced protocols and procedures it will implement against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Starting with the booking process through individual travel preparation, embarking and disembarking in port, and medical care on board, Aida Cruises has introduced a variety of preventive measures to complement existing health and hygiene standards.

These measures range from the digital health questionnaire prior to the cruise, to temperature measurements before check-in for guests and crew, to physical distancing guidelines and routing systems on arrival and departure and on board, to closely managing capacities at venues such as restaurants, bars, theatres, sports and wellness areas.

The enhanced protocols are supplemented by additional hygiene and safety measures, such as increased cleaning and disinfection measures, which take place in all cabins and public areas according to a defined protocol, as well as additional disinfection dispensers at check-in and on board.

Onboard medical care for all guests and crew is available around the clock.

The ships are equipped with PCR-test-kits and diagnostic devices for the immediate evaluation of suspected Covid-19 cases, and the medical team on board is trained in the relevant test procedures and treatment methods.

Together with the responsible authorities, extensive processes have been developed to facilitate medical care, safe disembarkation, and a safe return home as quickly as possible for patients diagnosed with a confirmed Covid-19 case.