London City resumes international flights as quarantine lifts

International flights have resumed today from London City Airport as quarantine regulations are lifted on a number of destinations.

The return of flights to popular European holiday destinations from the airport has been met with strong demand from travellers.

Bookings for the flights operated by British Airways’ subsidiary BA CityFlyer have exceeded expectations, with passengers eager to take advantage of the safe travel conditions and new rules to have a well-deserved holiday.

London City Airport chief commercial officer, Richard Hill, said: “Today marks the start of the summer getaway season, and it’s clear that customers value the safe, careful and speedy environment that we’ve created.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m also delighted to see BA CityFlyer back operating from their home airport.

“Our partnership has been tremendously successful in the past and I am confident that it will be again, especially with more leisure routes like Nice, Mahon, Faro and Bergerac to follow, as well more daily rotations to Malaga, Ibiza and Palma.

“Looking ahead, I anticipate we’ll see more of our airline partners re-starting services in the coming weeks, encouraged by the demand we’re experiencing in the London market.”

BA CityFlyer today resumed flying to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Málaga and Florence.

These initially daily flights will be joined from Monday by daily KLM flights to Amsterdam and Luxair flights to Luxembourg.

From August 1st, BA CityFlyer will add flights from London City Airport to other popular European destinations: Nice, Mahon, Faro and Bergerac.