Antorcha appointed president of Holland America Line

Carnival Corporation has announced two moves within its global leadership team as part of a broader effort to enhance operations and prepare for the eventual resumption of cruising.

The cruise giant has named Neil Palomba executive vice president and chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line.

At the same time, Gus Antorcha, currently chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line, has been named president of Holland America Line, effective immediately.

Antorcha will report directly to Stein Kruse, group chief executive of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.

Palomba, currently president of the Italy-based Costa Cruises, will report directly to Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

During his transition, the Costa Cruises leadership team will continue to report to Michael Thamm, chief executive of Costa Group and Carnival Asia.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to continue enhancing our global operations, these moves clearly demonstrate the depth and strength of our leadership team,” said Arnold Donald, chief executive of Carnival Corporation.

“We are using this pause in guest operations to evaluate every aspect of our business, including our leadership structures, and make changes where appropriate to improve our business.

“Gus and Neil are both proven and strategic leaders within our organisation, and we are looking forward to their contributions and success in these new roles as we position our company and our brands for a bright future.”

Antorcha will lead one of Carnival Corporation’s most storied brands, Holland America Line, an award-winning, premium cruise line known for immersive, authentic experiences onboard and shoreside.

Palomba assumes the role of chief operations officer for Carnival Corporation’s namesake and largest brand, Carnival Cruise Line.

In this role, his responsibilities include oversight of all hotel operations, guest services, guest commerce and guest care.