inCruises surpasses one million members

inCruises co-Founders & co-CEOs Michael Hutchison & Frank Codina

Premier cruise membership club inCruises International has exceeded the one million mark in Members, demonstrating the strong and growing demand for its subscription-based travel model.

This milestone reflects the company’s successful expansion into new markets worldwide, with Members now in 196 countries. inCruises is introducing consumers to the lifestyle and value of cruising, plus providing a way to save monthly for travel while earning Reward Points that further increase savings. The occasion also follows the spring launch of inStays™, expanding Member access to more than 25,000 hotel, resort and cruise offers.

“Exceeding one million Club Members is a significant event in our company history. We are truly honored by the passion of our Partners and Members in sharing their love of cruising with others and growing the inCruises community,” said Michael “Hutch” Hutchison, co-Founder and co-CEO of inCruises. “When we launched Club Membership in 2016, our goal was to make seeing the world more accessible to everyone, and reaching this milestone proves it’s resonating.”

Every monthly Club Membership payment is matched with double Reward Points by inCruises. Members can exchange Reward Points at the time of booking for payment towards the lowest publicly available retail price of a cruise, hotel, or resort. Bookings are made directly through inCruises’ easy-to-use platform, which is available in 17 languages. Members’ Reward Points never expire.

“inCruises has successfully created a new way to plan for and maximise savings on cruise travel,” said inCruises co-Founder and co-CEO, Frank Codina. “With more than one million Members worldwide embracing our model, we are well-poised for continued growth. We are constantly innovating, and many exciting things are on the horizon to bring even more value to our Members, Partners, and travel providers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Club Membership, inCruises also offers the chance to travel for free through its Independent Partner Program. Partners can earn compensation for sharing the inCruises Membership advantages with others.