AHIC 2021: Radisson celebrates record year in Middle East

Radisson Hotel Group has secured a record year in its fastest growing region, the Middle East & Africa, with 21 signings and seven hotel openings achieved thus far.

The expansion drive includes the announcement of eight hotels in Morocco, the entry into Thakher Makkah with nearly 1,000 rooms, as well as the introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand in both the Middle East and Africa.

From opening the first Radisson hotel in Dubai and Africa’s second Radisson Red in South Africa, to multiple Radisson Blu resort offerings, it has been a year lined with significant milestones for the group.

With additional hotel signings and a further seven openings across destinations such as the UAE, Madagascar and Saudi Arabia expected before year end, Radisson Hotel Group remains prudently optimistic regarding the business recovery within the last quarter of 2021.

With more than 100 hotels currently in operation and 70 under development across the region, the aggressive expansion places them firmly on track to reach over 250 hotels in its Middle East and Africa portfolio by 2025.

Radisson Hotel Group has put forward growth priorities across key markets such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa.

With over 75 hotels in operation and under development, the Middle East remains a key focus for Radisson Hotel Group’s global strategy as it is set to reinforce its position as a global leader across the region, striving to reach 100 hotels by 2025.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the group has placed a focus in further expanding its presence across the kingdom and across all segments from resorts to city hotels but

also serviced apartments and conversion offerings.

As the economic and commercial capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh is the largest city and remains a strategic destination for the group’s expansion. The recent signing of Radisson Blu Resort, Riyadh Hills Itlalat and Radisson Blu Resort, Riyadh Hills Shalalah, is in line with an ambition to continuously supplement this market with modernised and exceptional experiences.

From the first airport hotel located in Riyadh to the second Radisson Collection in Saudi Arabia, the group aims to open an additional four properties during the last quarter to reach the total addition of 1,000 keys in Riyadh alone this year.

With the ambition to double the portfolio across the region, Radisson Hotel Group continues to drive their growth journey across sub-markets and support investors to develop and operate real estate efficient operations with a pragmatic approach to conversion solutions, especially during these unprecedented times.

Elie Milky, vice president, development, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece and Pakistan, said: “With the launch of Radisson Individuals and the reinforcement of our strategy for resorts as well as serviced apartments, we stay more relevant to changing owner needs and remain one of the best conversion-friendly partners in the industry.

“Our focus on conversions and our recent signings have resulted in a target opening of 1,800 keys this year in the Middle East alone, with at least 1,500 keys planned to open in 2022.”

From a single hotel in Africa 20 years ago, Radisson Hotel Group’s African portfolio has grown to almost 100 hotels in operation and under development in more than 30 countries across the continent, cementing the Group’s leading position as the hotel company with the largest active presence in the most countries across Africa.

Setting a hotel expansion record in Africa with 13 hotel signings to date, translating to a new hotel signed every 20 days, the group remains firmly on track with their ambitious development strategy to reach over 150 hotels by 2025 across the continent.