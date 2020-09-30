AHIC 2020: Women in Hotels makes Middle East debut

Women in Hotels - a global not-for-profit organisation – has made its debut in the Middle East during AHIC on the Road.

The organisation hosted a panel focusing on online and offline community build, and the creation of longevity of real estate projects built on an ecosystem that focuses on socioeconomic wellness brought by the evolution of community demands.

Marloes Knippenberg, chief executive of Kerten Hospitality and director of Women in Hotels is moderating the discussion on the topic that connects community, real estate and the importance of a leadership vision that brings projects to life.

The panel – entitled ‘Building Back Better: Real estate evolution to meet the changing demands for community build online and in real life’ - was broadcast live from the show.

Jennifer Pettinger-Haines, managing director of Bench Events Middle East, commented: “It is a critical time to elevate the voices of women in hospitality.

“At AHIC we are proud to support Women in Hotels and we look forward to working together for many years to come to support the building of excellence in the industry and to get more women leaders on our event stages around the world.”

Women in Hotels was founded by Lissa Engle, managing director of Berkeley Capital Group.

The initiative which will be rolled out globally later this year, was launched to mentor, inspire, support and empower women cross segment in the hospitality industry creating a best-in-class community of future leaders and current C-suite executives driving for parity.

With already several hundred members since its founding in April, Women in Hotels will target enrolment at 500 globally for 2020 before growing further in 2021 with an objective to build a community of best-in-class women leaders where members share knowledge and support professional development to create a more diverse and inclusive hospitality industry.

