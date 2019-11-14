First Hyatt property in Czech Republic to open in 2022

Hyatt Hotels has entered into a management agreement for the first Hyatt property in the Czech Republic.

The Sugar Palace hotel project, currently being developed by UBM Development, will become the new Andaz Prague.

Located at Senovážné Square, only a short walk from Prague’s world-famous Old Town, the 175-room hotel is expected to open in 2022.

Andaz Prague will be among the first luxury lifestyle hotels in the Czech capital.

A juxtaposition of heritage and modernity, and echoing the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of its surroundings, Andaz Prague will create a stay that immerses curious travellers and neighbourhood guests in the very best of its locale.

Originally built in 1916, the neoclassical landmark, commonly known as the Sugar Palace, features a unique architectural design and will provide unscripted access to the rich heritage and history of Prague.

The most important sights can be easily reached by foot allowing guests to experience the city’s unique flair.

Andaz Prague will feature three distinct food and beverage outlets, approximately 4,840 square feet (450 square metres) of event space, a fitness centre and a spa.

“Prague has been a popular destination particularly since the Velvet Revolution 30 years ago,” said Takuya Aoyama, vice president development, Hyatt.

“This city of Mozart, Mucha and Hrabal continues to inspire people to explore its rich offerings.

“With the addition of Andaz Prague, we are excited for Hyatt to have a brand presence in the three imperial cities of Europe – Vienna, Budapest and Prague – and grow our opportunities to cater to the luxury demand.”