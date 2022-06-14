A fantastic father’s day with Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Celebrate his special day with delectable feasting artfully crafted by the culinary masters at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Delectable Feast for Dad at One-Ninety

June 19, 2022, 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm

Indulge Daddy dearest with a feast fit for a king at One-Ninety. Dive into a magnificent seafood bar of fresh Maine lobster, tiger prawns, king crab, fresh tuna, hamachi and salmon, before creating a salad at the salad bar accompanied by a chef’s selection of cold cuts and charcuterie.

A spread of tantalising appetisers such as poached white asparagus and truffle, seared tuna loin in jalapeño sauce, hamachi crudo, poached garoupa with green peppercorn, indulgent buffalo mozzarella and fresh burrata and more await to further tease the palate.

Select an entrée of choice alongside unlimited servings from the four stellar “live” stations of applewood-roasted Peking duck carved à la minute, Mediterranean baked king salmon, roasted pork leg with honey mustard sauce and braised milk fed veal shank osso bucco.

Round up the celebration with more than 15 handpicked cheeses and a decadent selection of desserts crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Audrey Yee, a Four Seasons veteran and graduate of the renowned Le Cordon Bleu School in London. From classic Black Forest verrine and chocolate caramel trifle to elegant yamazaki whiskey chocolate tart, espresso puff and even gluten-free chocolate truffle cake, quinoa cookie with goji berry, oatmeal cookies and more, Daddy dearest will surely be mighty pleased.

SGD 168 per person with unlimited chilled juices

SGD 268 with unlimited Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, red and white wine sommelier selection

SGD 84 per child from (5 to 12 years old)

Prices stated are subject to 10 percent service charge and prevailing government taxes.

Father’s Day Six-Course Set Menu at Jiang-Nan Chun

June 12-19, 2022

Available daily from SGD 198 per person

Pamper Dad with a nourishing six-course menu, showcasing the best of the award-winning authentic Cantonese Jiang-Nan Chun.

Begin with a trio platter of chilled shredded fish maw with garden lettuce, baked oyster with XO brandy sauce and crispy pork belly. Next, savour the warm goodness of double-boiled black chicken soup with deer tendon, maka and chinese herbs, before indulging in decadent braised Boston lobster with lemongrass and white wine sauce, braised beef short rib with onions, leeks and scallions followed by wok-fried kai lan with dried shrimp paste and fried rice with minced beef.

End the gourmet experience with double-boiled hashima with red dates and lotus seeds to bring the celebration to a wholesome, holistic finale.

Father’s Day at Home

For 6-8 persons

Available at SGD 598

Treat Dad to an epicurean feast in the comfort of home. Take pleasure in hearty braised wagyu beef short ribs with root vegetables and mouselline potatoes (2 kilograms) and slow baked Scottish salmon fillet with whole grain mustard (1.8 kilograms) accompanied by roasted potatoes and vegetables (800 grams).

Complementing the hearty mains are market-fresh seafood salad with citrus (900 grams) and avocado salad with mixed cresses and miso dressing (600 grams), and a limited edition, luscious chocolate and salted caramel tart with whiskey (18 centimetres).

Advanced order of at least 72 hours is required. Self-collection is available from now until June 19, 2022 while delivery is available until June 17, 2022. To order click here, or call 6731 7253.

Whiskey Chocolate and Salted Caramel Tart *Limited Edition*

1 kilogram for SGD 78, serves 8 to 10 persons

Crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Audrey Yee, treat Dad to a decadent indulgence of dark chocolate cremeux infused with whiskey and salted caramel on a crunch base for a luscious treat he will find hard to resist.

