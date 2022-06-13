Kimberly Williams‑Paisley Partners with Hilton to share family travel tips

From her breakout performance in “Father of the Bride” movies, to hit television shows such as “According to Jim” and “Nashville,” Kimberly Williams-Paisley continues to entertain generations of fans on both the big and small screens. But her favorite role is mom and with such an active, busy life, family vacations are important to Kimberly.

As experts predict this summer will be one of the biggest travel seasons ever, beloved actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently partnered with Hilton to ensure families travel with ease.

When it comes to vacation time, Kimberly has learned it’s all about the planning and Hilton spoke with the actress and author about must-have tips when planning a stress-free road trip.

The summer travel season is here, do you have any upcoming trips planned?

KWP: I’m so excited to travel overseas again! We’re headed to Europe this summer and looking forward to exploring some new cities as a family.

You’re a savvy traveler, can you share any tips for choosing a hotel for your family?

KWP: It’s no secret to my family that I don’t do a lot of cooking, so staying at a hotel with breakfast included when we’re on the road makes mornings so much easier. I highly recommend booking a hotel that includes hot breakfast because there’s always something for everyone – like the signature waffles at Hampton by Hilton, the magical, new make-your-own pancake maker at Tru by Hilton and delicious made-to-order omelets at Embassy Suites by Hilton.

We know you’re a dog mom to Hoot and Annie, are they hitting the road with you this summer as well?

KWP: They love to hit the road with us! I know firsthand how stressful it can be to board a pet while traveling, not only for our dogs but for us pet parents as well. It’s great that Hilton offers more than 5,000 pet-welcoming hotels across its portfolio because instead of leaving pets behind or boarding them, travelers can make memories with their furry companions too.

Is there anything else families should look for when deciding where to stay on the road?

KWP: I know how valuable space is with two growing boys – and let’s face it, parents need their space too! Consider booking your stay at a hotel such as Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton or Home2 Suites by Hilton, which offer spacious suites and plenty of room for the whole family. Plus, they work great for those with varying bedtimes as my teenage boys tend to stay up late and they don’t have to worry about keeping us up at night!

What do you enjoy most when on vacation?

KWP: My family is pretty busy throughout the year so we love when summer rolls around and we can get out, hit the road and take time to relax and reconnect. I love staying in hotels because I know that I’ll be treated to reliable and friendly service like the kind you experience when staying at a Hilton property.