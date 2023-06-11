77 routes, 32 destinations: Delta’s largest-ever trans-Atlantic schedule takes flight

Delta’s largest trans-Atlantic schedule ever is officially in full operation, and customers are flocking to idyllic locations like the golden beaches of France’s enchanting Cote d’Azur, sun-soaked Mediterranean islands and other vibrant cities brimming with history.

Customers traveling on Delta can take advantage of more than 650 weekly flights across the pond in peak summer, a remarkable 30% increase in the airline’s seat capacity compared to 2022. The line-up features 77 total routes to 32 destinations across Europe and beyond, including many places where Delta operates as the largest U.S. carrier during peak summer: Italy, Iceland, France and Greece. In the past three months alone, the airline has launched or restarted 32 of these routes, most originating from key Delta hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York-JFK.

FROM ATLANTA

In March, Delta renewed a daily connection between Atlanta and Tel Aviv. In May, the airline also introduced new daily flights between Atlanta and Nice, France, complementing existing service from New York-JFK, which has become one of the airline’s most sought-after seasonal routes.

And Atlanta customers seeking to explore the scenic highlands or immerse themselves in majestic castles can now fly directly to Edinburgh, Scotland, following the launch of new daily service in May, which builds on existing service from New York-JFK and Boston

FROM LOS ANGELES

As the largest global carrier at LAX, Delta reinforced its leading position by connecting customers to Paris — a year-round destination known for iconic landmarks, and a daily route that will serve as a crucial connection point for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 and LA28.

Delta also responded to the high demand for summer travel by resuming daily nonstop service from Los Angeles to London Heathrow.

FROM NEW YORK-JFK

Delta has set new records at JFK with its largest trans-Atlantic schedule from that hub. Operating more than 230 weekly departures to 26 destinations, this schedule includes new additions like Geneva and the return of summer seasonal favorites like Reykjavík, Iceland; Venice, Italy; Prague; Nice; and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Delta also made a highly anticipated comeback to London Gatwick after a 15-year absence and restored its flights to Berlin, bringing its flying capacity back to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

FROM DETROIT

Just this week, Delta launched daily flights from Detroit to Rome, offering customers an exciting opportunity to explore the majesty and mystery of the Ancient Roman era. Additionally, Delta’s recent introduction of brand-new daily service to Reykjavik opened up a whole new realm of possibilities for adventure-seeking customers.

EMBARK ON YOUR SUMMER WANDERLUST WITH COMFORT AND CONFIDENCE

On most flights across the trans-Atlantic, customers have a choice of four experiences: Delta One or Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta One customers can stretch out in a lie-flat seat and enjoy premium amenities like artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, plush bedding made from recycled materials, more beverage options before take-off, a chef-curated four-course meal and decadent desserts like a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Meanwhile, customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest along with an elevated dining experience, premium hand-crafted amenities and dedicated service touchpoints to further elevate their journey.

Customers in every cabin enjoy seat-back screens featuring hours of complimentary premium entertainment via Delta Studio, in-seat power, high-speed Wi-Fi for purchase (with free Wi-Fi coming to Delta’s global fleet by the end of 2024), and free mobile messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

As Memorial Day weekend set the stage for Delta’s operational excellence during the bustling summer season, the airline is committed to delivering a travel experience customers can rely on.

The Fly Delta app is further simplifying customers’ journey and giving them the flexibility to manage their travel plans with ease, from a redesigned SkyMiles account page to real-time Delta Sky Club occupancy tracking and more.

For more information about Delta’s trans-Atlantic schedule and to book your flights, please visit our website: delta.com.