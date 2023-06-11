WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES TEN NEW ROUTES FROM ALBANIA

Wizz Air, Albania’s largest airline and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, announces the addition of ten new routes to its Albanian network.

New flights from Tirana to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool (UK), Bucharest (Romania), Sofia (Bulgaria), Prague (Czech Republic) and Krakow (Poland) will start in the upcoming winter season. Flights from Tirana to Malta (Malta), Palermo (Italy), and Chania (Greece) will start from March 2024. The tickets are already available at wizzair.com or on the Wizz Air’s mobile app.

Flights to Bucharest and Krakow with be operated 5 times per week; Edinburgh and Prague will be available to Albanian passengers four times per week; Liverpool, Sofia, Palermo, and Chania flights are scheduled to depart three times per week, while routes to Birmingham and Malta will be operated with twice-weekly flights. The expansion brings the total number of routes from Albania to over 60, further strengthening Wizz Air’s position as the largest carrier in the country. Thirty percent of the added routes will be operated to UK, boosting connectivity between the countries, as well as providing passengers with greater choice and convenience of a variety of direct flights. Furthermore, the airline will be increasing the frequency of its flights between Tirana and Luton to 35 per week, adding 14 extra weekly flights to the route.

Passengers will also enjoy over 50 additional flights per week to such popular destinations as Milan, Bologna, Pisa, Catania, Venice, Rome (Italy), Paris (France), Brussels (Belgium), Warsaw (Poland), and Stockholm (Sweden) foreven more convenient and affordable travels.

“I am delighted to announce that within less than a month of our recent routes announcement from Tirana, we are now further expanding our network in Albania with ten new flights and almost 100 extra flights per week. This strategic decision reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand of our passengers. By continuously growing our product offer, we aim to enhance their travel experience while ensuring seamless connectivity to a wider range of destinations. This expansion reinforces our position as a leading airline, dedicated to creating easy and affordable travel opportunities for our passengers,” - comments Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer at Wizz Air.

“Recognizing and cherishing the partnership between Tirana International Airport and Wizz Air, we deeply appreciate Wizz Air’s unwavering commitment to investing in the Albanian market, evident through their latest route expansions. Aligned in our pursuit of continuous growth, we are devoted to cultivating this partnership, propelling us towards future milestones. Through our committed partnership with Wizz Air, we are poised to open new horizons in tourism, facilitating seamless journeys and unforgettable experiences”, - says Chief Operations Officer of Tirana Airport, Piervittorio Farabbi.

