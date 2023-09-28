The Capital’s oldest and proudest gaming club

Club Montmartre Paris welcomes all gaming enthusiasts in a unique setting. The majestic main room, with its high, moulded ceilings, exudes a warm ambience. 84 rue de Clichy is a place where the tradition of gambling has been enshrined for over two centuries.

It all began in 1901 when “Le Bouillon Duval” was a popular restaurant. The principle was successful, as workers were served a unique broth and meat dish. Bouillon became the leading popular restaurant chain until the Second World War. The Germans then took over. In 1947, at the end of the war, Jean Bauchet bought up everything. He created the Billiard Academy with a Multicolor “roulette wheel” surrounded by bleachers. In the early 1980s, the Cercle innovated by changing the belote tables to American billiards.

In 2008, Le Clichy Montmartre entered a new era with the arrival of Poker. A true success, which has not damaged its soul, quite the contrary. Since 2018, the CCM association, the last active Parisian Cercle, has reorganized as a commercial enterprise under the name Club Montmartre.

Owner of the legendary Billiard Academy, Frédérique Ruggieri has renewed the ambiance of the premises by combining Ritz blue and gold.

Club Montmartre was the proud recipient of the World Casino Awards 2022 for France’s Best Casino.

BTN Caught I up with his highly successful club to find out a little more.

BTN. To win such a prestigious award and especially across all of France is quite an accolade, why do you think you won this award, what makes your club stand out from others in the market?

CM. Club Montmartre is first and foremost a place steeped in history as you explained before. Our Art deco style decor gives a sumptuous touch to the establishment. We also have a ceiling height of 8 meters with a glass roof classified as historical heritage. Our offer includes

all the greatest table games with the exception of roulette. Our club offers one of the largest poker offerings with a lively, colorful and always lively atmosphere. We are the only club to dedicate a specific room for poker tournaments (jackpot common to all poker tables, it currently amounts to more than €415,000).

BTN. Winning such an award is always deeply satisfying to the owners and all the staff involved, how did you pass this wonderful news on to your staff and more importantly your customers?

CM. For the staff, Frédérique Ruggieri sent a message to all employees to thank them for their daily investment at work. It is thanks to all the staff that the club lives and brings together thrill-seeking enthusiasts!

For customers, the news was announced on social networks, we had a celebratory cocktail to thank our customers for their loyalty, it is also thanks to their support over the years that we have come this far and we we are very grateful for this !

BTN. How can visitors join the club or use its gaming facilities if visiting Paris?

CM. We are located 1 minute walk from the Place de Clichy metro station in Paris. This is the opportunity to come and discover a historic place of Parisian nightlife very close to the Moulin Rouge. We are happy to offer entry to our club to everyone! As in all casinos in France, it is necessary to present an identity document at reception to be able to enter.

BTN. What are the most popular tables for guests to play on and do you offer first time games help and tuition before they play?

CM. Blackjack is the ultimate casino game so it is our main game. Poker, cash games and our poker tournaments are also very popular. Our staff will be happy to welcome you and introduce you to all the games on offer, don’t hesitate to get started !

BTN. After winning this award, do you have any plans to increase your playing tables or have you any development plans for the club and its facilities?

CM. Of course ! We are constantly looking to improve in order to provide the best experience for our customers. To do this, we are in the process of setting up a VIP poker cash game room (blind €5 €5 +). We will organize regular events with prizes to be won. Follow us on our social networks to stay up to date with our latest news. We hope to have authorization to operate new games in 2024 such as the Roulette for example !