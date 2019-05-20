Palm Times explores: Eid offers on the Palm Jumeirah

The end of Ramadan is being celebrated across the Middle East as the Eid festival begins.

The hospitality sector is doing its part to participate, announcing a series of special offers across the iconic Palm Jumeriah in Dubai.

At the base of the Palm, and with a private beach and views of Dubai Marina, the Dukes Dubai Eid offer is one of the most tantalising.

Guests are invited to stay at the property for four-nights for the price of three.

The deal is inclusive of breakfast and an evening turndown service.

Guests also have access to the fitness centre, indoor pool, outdoor infinity pool, lazy river, water-sports and the kids club.

The hotel is also offering a deal on an Eid feast, with the Great British Restaurant laying out a buffet spread for lunch or dinner, inclusive of international plates, Arabic and Indian cuisine, accompanied by multiple live cooking stations.

The offer is available until June 9th.

At the tip of the man-made island, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is offering a complimentary upgrade to half board at its beach property for a three-night minimum stay, with a 20 per cent discount on spa treatments.

Bookings are applicable until June 10th.

Guests who wish to take a tour of Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites - which has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards - can enjoy a three-dimensional tour of the property with our partners at Virtual World here.

In celebration of Eid, Atlantis, the Palm, is offering a Taste of Hakkasan staycation package, which allows guests booking two nights or more at the one-of-a-kind property to enjoy a complimentary special set menu for two at the Cantonese restaurant.

At the same time, Atlantis’ popular water park, Aquaventure, is offering two-day full park experience tickets starting from D250 for residents of the United Arab Emirates.

The two-day pass also includes access to a shark feeding show, unlimited rides on the Surf’s Up wave rider as well as access to the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.

Guests looking to find out more before they travel can take a Virtual World tour of the hotel here.

Over at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the property is extending its five years celebratory package to create the Eid staycation.

Guests can book one night and enjoy dining and spa experiences at the resort for just D5, per person per night.

To redeem this deal, holidaymakers can book the five-year celebratory package and then select one of the following for per person: a breakfast, lunch, high tea or dinner, a selective beverage package or a 30-minute massage at the spa during their stay.