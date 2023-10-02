Nayarit showcases its vibrant colours and rich traditions to London

On the 6th of November, during World Travel Market 2023, the Mexican state of Nayarit captivated travel agents, tourism professionals, and UK and European travel media at a grand event and destination showcase hosted at the Mexican Residence in London.

In collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in the United Kingdom, some 150 attendees took part in the presentation ‘Nayarit: the Mexico to be Discovered’.

During the event, Nayarit presented the new tourist routes available to European visitors, encompassing Nayarit’s nine Magical Towns, islands, mountains, and valleys, along with the already well-established tourist attractions in the coastal region of Riviera Nayarit.

Additionally, guests could visit the photo exhibition of Nayarit that will be on display for the entire month of November, outside of the Residence of Mexico, located in Belgravia, right in the heart of London.

The attendees heard about Nayarit’s distinctive features that make it a great destination for European travellers. These include its fantastic climate, serene coastal areas, a delightful culinary scene, as well as its rich cultural offering stemming from the heritage of Nayarit’s indigenous communities.

During the presentation, the Mexican Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, highlighted some of the important public tourism projects being developed to stimulate and diversify tourism in the state. These include the opening of the Islas Marías as a cultural and tourist hub, the road linking western Mexico to the Nayarit coast, and the expansion of Tepic’s international airport to serve as a new entry point to the region.

Nayarit’s gastronomy took centre stage during the event, with a tasting of typical Nayarit dishes to delight the attendees.

This promotional event is part of Nayarit’s strategy to encourage more European tourists to visit various parts of the state.

Guests also had the chance to learn about the Mexican Day of the Dead tradition through an altar inspired by Wixárika art, dedicated to the Nayarit modernist poet Amado Nervo.

The events marked the beginning of Nayarit’s presence at the 44th edition of the World Travel Market trade show, which took place in London from 6th-8th November.