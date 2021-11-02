BTN interview: Wojciech Orlowski, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bateel International

Café Bateel in Saudi Arabia has been honoured with the title of Saudi Arabia’s Best Restaurant by voters at the World Culinary Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Wojciech Orlowski, country manager for Saudi Arabia at parent company Bateel International, to find out how it feels to have taken the prestigious honour.

Breaking Travel News: How does it feel to have been recognised by voters from around the world?:

Wojciech Orlowski: It is an honour for Café Bateel to be named as the ‘Saudi Arabia’s Best Restaurant’.

We are privileged to be recognised worldwide by industry experts and guests for our world-renowned Mediterranean cuisine.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the growing food and beverage market in Saudi Arabia, receiving the award gives us great confidence to continue our culinary journey, expanding throughout the region.

BTN: How will Café Bateel be using the title to promote the company as we move into 2022?

WO: As one of leading purveyors of gourmet food experiences, Café Bateel have always been a celebration of culinary inspiration.

Named as Saudi Arabia’s Best Restaurant, the award takes the brand beyond its extraordinary cuisine by reinforcing our industry position as we ensure our commitment to offer the ultimate Bateel experience to all our guests, loyal and new.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in the Saudi Arabian tourism market currently – is the recovery underway from the Covid-19 pandemic?

WO: Saudi Arabia has recently launched several international events such as Formula 1 and the Red Sea International Film Festival, which Café Bateel was part of.

The recent events encouraged positive sentiments among local nationals, tourists and expats a like, showing the country’s adaptability to the changing global scene.

While the improvement in the tourism and the events industry are underway, Café Bateel continues to guarantee a safe dining experience, placing the wellbeing of its guests as a priority.

As we continue to serve our guests with the exceptional Bateel experience, our strict health and safety measures have been standardised and kept consistent to ensure the safety of our guests and staff.

More Information

Find out more about Café Bateel on the official website.