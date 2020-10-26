BTN interview: Mario Pederzolli, chief operating officer, Lanserhof at the Arts Club

Having opened last year, Lanserhof at the Arts Club has become a fixture of the London wellness scene. Here we find out more about the project from chief operating officer, Mario Pederzolli, as the property is honoured by the World Spa Awards

Breaking Travel News: Lanserhof at the Arts Club in London has been honoured with the title of World’s Best Private Members Club Spa at the World Spa Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Mario Pederzolli: We are delighted to have been awarded the title of World’s Best Private Members Club for a second consecutive year.

I do know that our experienced and dedicated team appreciates the recognition, and we look forward to continuing our growth and development.

BTN: We took a tour of the new facility when it opened late last year and were very impressed with what we saw. How has it been received by the market more generally?

MP: We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our unique offering.

The first of its kind in London, we offer our members and patients alike unparalleled levels of expertise and support to ensure prolonged success.

As a globally renowned brand, Lanserhof has been setting standards in modern medicine for over 30 years.

The ethos of the Arts Club and Lanserhof are symbiotic: an approach in their respective fields demanding the highest level of standards.

From this partnership, one can access Lanserhof’s state-of-the-art health and wellness services, alongside the Arts Club’s undeniable finesse when it comes to the care of its members.

BTN: It is unique location, offering a range of opportunities for members – can you tell us a little more about it?

MP: An oasis located within the very heart of Mayfair, Lanserhof at the Arts Club is situated on London’s renowned and richly historical Dover Street.

Facing our friends and partners, the Arts Club, we combine the very best in research, innovative technology and medical expertise for those looking to embark upon their unique journey to optimise their health for the long-term.

BTN: There seems to be a sense of optimism returning to the hospitality market in the UK now a vaccine for Covid-19 might be on the horizon. How would you describe the mood as we go into 2021?

MP: Now more than ever, it is essential that we prioritise our health and well-being. Lanserhof at the Arts Club remains a safe, serene environment in which to focus on your health.

We look forward enthusiastically to the year ahead as we continue to expand and enhance our offering.

More Information

Find out more about Lanserhof at the Arts Club on the official website.