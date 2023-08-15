Breaking Travel News investigates: Culinary highlights of Saint Lucia

Caribbean cuisine is some of the most recognised around the world and Saint Lucia continues to lead the way.

Among a myriad of influences, the island offers visitors everything from fine-dining to Creole inspired street food to satisfy the palette.

Visitors celebrating their anniversaries, weddings and other milestones can enjoy fine dining at a variety of Saint Lucia restaurants.

The professional chefs on the island pull inspiration from the sea to create amazing dishes that wow diners.

You can expect your meal and wine to be paired perfectly, with a decadent dessert at the end.

The meals you enjoy at our restaurants will stay in your mind for years to come.

World Culinary Awards offers visitors to Saint Lucia a glimpse of what is hot right now.

In the running for the title of Saint Lucia’s Best Hotel Restaurant are Rabot Restaurant at Hotel Chocolat, Saltwood Restaurant at Sugar Beach, Toscanini’s at Sandal Grande Saint Lucian and Treehouse Restaurant at Anse Chastanet.

Up for the title of Saint Lucia’s Best Restaurant are Jade Cuisine at Jade Mountain Club, Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar and The Cliff at Cap.

The fourth annual World Culinary Awards Ceremony will be hosted at Atlantis, the Royal in Dubai, where winners will celebrate their victory on October 16 this year.

Consistently cited as among the best, The Coal Pot is thriving under the hand of a Frenchman whom locals call “Chef LA” (The Chef).

From the French Alps to Switzerland to England, Chef Xavier arrived in St. Lucia over 14 years ago to work as a chef in one of the leading hotels and at the Great House Restaurant.

Chef Xavier explanation for his food is: “The food is not over the top, it is simple, tasty, well presented with mainly local and some French flavours.”

Well worth a visit.

Also popular is the Rabot Restaurant by Hotel Chocolat.

Their exclusive cacao cuisine and spectacular setting have made Rabot Restaurant one of Saint Lucia’s most popular foodie destinations.

As a guest at the hotel, you’ll be in prime position to enjoy it all, whether you’re sipping a fresh Cacao Bellini at sundown in the stylish bar, or delving into our pioneering cacao cuisine menu.

Inspired by the rare cacao growing on Rabot Estate, the exclusive menu uses cacao sometimes as a light and subtle spice, sometimes as a delicate infusion, but always in a natural, healthy and exciting harmony.

After all, cacao has been used as a savoury ingredient for over 3,000 years and as a sweet ingredient for only 500.

They explore the sweet and savoury nature of cacao, together with the superb local produce found on Saint Lucia – from the huge array of fresh fish and seafood to delicate salad leaves, vegetables and the plentiful fruit grown on the estate.

Rabot Hotel is considered Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

At the same time, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good meal on Saint Lucia.

Across the island, there are Saint Lucia restaurants that can impress your palate and leave you wanting more.

From mom-and-pop shops that specialise in a few dishes to beachside restaurants where you can watch the sun rise or set over your meal, there is plenty on offer.

The tourist board offers a comprehensive guide to find some of the top picks in your area that are budget-friendly and still delicious.

Take a look here.

Lucians love to eat, and every meal is full of warmth and ceremony.

During your time on the island, let the locals share their favourite meals with you!

Street vendors dot the roads where you can pick up snacks on the cheap, or you can visit small shops where one person has perfected a few dishes over the course of several years.

While fish is a popular option for many diners, barbecued pork or chicken are also popular with islanders.

If you can smell the meat cooking as you approach the restaurant, then you know it must be good.

Finally, if you’re interested in exploring Saint Lucia whilst sipping a Piton beer or sampling a rum punch then you’ll love their new experience.

It’s called Kabawé Krawl which is Creole for pub crawl or bar crawl.

It’s a trail of bars around the island that we have selected to give you a real flavour of our different communities.

It’s an opportunity to meet the locals, swap stories and enjoy some more of our Saint Lucian hospitality!

You can book a guided tour around the bars with one of the local tour companies.

Alternatively, if you’re out and about, look for the Kabawé Krawl sign at a participating venue.

To start, take a look at the list of bars to find out where they are on the island, who you might meet and what’s on offer.

Almost all of the bars in Saint Lucia offer Chairman’s Reserve, the locally-made rum and a favourite drink of residents and visitors alike.

However, some bars take it up a notch.

Gros Islet is home to tiny waterfront bars with their own tropical punch recipes, while Castries to Soufriere have busy bars that overlook the horizon for sunset cocktails.

Put your bartender to the test when you visit Saint Lucia!

Whatever you eat on Saint Lucia, whether you grab some conch fritters at a roadside stand or enjoy a five-course meal at one of the island’s top restaurants, you are sure to feel full and content.

Your taste buds will thank you for the adventure and beg for more as soon as you have room.

More Information

Saint Lucia has been voted the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination for the past five years at the World Travel Awards.

The destination will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on August 26th.

Find out more on the official Saint Lucia tourism website.