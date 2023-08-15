Breaking Travel News explores: Leading places to stay in St Lucia

With the World Travel Awards this weekend visiting the island paradise of Saint Lucia for the annual Caribbean & the Americas Gala Ceremony, Breaking Travel News here takes a tour of some of the best accommodation options on the island.

The destination itself is nominated for the prestigious honour of Caribbean’s Leading Destination at the event, up against the cream-of-the-crop from across the region.

But where will the industry leaders be staying when they arrive?

Top of the list is Sandals Grande St. Lucian, which will play host to the event.

Recognised as Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort last year, the property is located on Rodney Bay, known to have the calmest waters on the island.

Situated on its own peninsula, the 360-degree views are often described as picture-perfect postcards, with volcanic mountains magically rising from the clear blue sea.

Guests will be greeted by a three-story, palatial style lobby that opens to grand ocean views.

Experience five grand pools including a zero-entry signature pool, or head over to experience championship-level golf at the golf legend, Greg Norman-designed Cap Estate Golf & Country Club or La Toc Golf Course, both perfect for all levels of play.

There is much to explore.

Also popular is Ladera Resort, which took the title of World’s Leading Wedding Venue in 2022.

Once part of the Rabot Estate, one of Soufrière’s oldest and most famous cocoa plantations, the location stands today as St. Lucia’s most unique and luxurious resort and the only resort situated on a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The setting is breath-taking and unlike any other, on a volcano ridgeline 1,000 feet above the deep, blue Caribbean Sea, with stunning views of the Pitons.

The intimate design, with just 37 rooms and suites, offers the perfect setting for forging a connection to the beauty, romance and lifestyle of St. Lucia.

Befitting the resort’s eco-friendly philosophy, each is uniquely constructed from locally harvested tropical hardwoods, stone and tile.

Furniture is made on site by St. Lucian artisans.

Your suite’s “open wall” gives way to a private plunge pool and magnificent views of the Pitons and Caribbean.

Elsewhere, Fond Doux Eco Resort took the title of Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort last year.

Located within Soufriere Saint Lucia on a historic 19th-century working cocoa estate, the property offers a serene and tranquil escape from the more crowded St. Lucia hotels.

Framed by 135 acres of picturesque rainforest landscape, cocoa fields, tropical gardens and minutes away from the islands main attractions, they welcome guests to experience the authentic history, culture and character of the beautiful Caribbean island.

The property is proud to be 100 per cent Saint Lucian-owned, managed and staffed, and is considered among St. Lucia’s leading sustainable resorts.

The property is in the running for Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort this year.

Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia was honoured as Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort for three years from 2019-2021 and is a big draw with visitors to the island.

Running this year for the title of Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort, the location is perched atop a quiet hillside with panoramic marina views, offering a secluded, opulent tropical paradise nestled in nature.

This boutique resort is exclusively located on the island’s most desirable marina, Marigot Bay Yacht Haven, complete with swaying palm trees, anchored yachts and a nearby volcanic white-sand beach, offering both tranquillity and easy access to St. Lucia’s top attractions like the nearby Pitons.

A stay in one of 124 spacious, Caribbean-chic suites is accompanied by warm hospitality, pampering amenities and devoted service.

Explore the onsite Rum Cave offering local tastings with connoisseurs, relax at the world-class spa or glistening pools, and immerse in the unspoiled beauty, romance and authenticity of Zoëtry Marigot Bay.

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort has previously been recognised as Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel at the World Travel Awards and is competing for the title of Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort this time around.

Tucked away on a lush hillside along the cobalt Caribbean Sea, the resort is unlike any destination you’ve witnessed.

Bringing to mind the beauty and charm of a picturesque Mediterranean village, the stunning island retreat beckons with secluded villas, luxury amenities and friendly Lucian hospitality.

As a premium all-inclusive resort in St. Lucia, they pride themselves on not just meeting guests’ needs but exceeding them.

Perfect for families, honeymooners and couples, the hillside resort features spacious accommodations, sparkling swimming pools, an array of motorized sports and world-class dining experiences.

Having taken the title of Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort last year, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is this year trying to defend its crown, while Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort is also nominated for a number of prizes.

Also in the running is Serenity ay Coconut Bay, which is nominated for the title of Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort, and the Landings Resort & Spa, which is up for the title of Caribbeans’ Leading Hotel having been honoured as Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel in 2013 and 2014.

More Information

Saint Lucia has been voted the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination for the past five years at the World Travel Awards.

The destination will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on August 26th.

Find out more on the official Saint Lucia tourism website.