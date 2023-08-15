Breaking Travel News investigates: Wellness breaks in Saint Lucia

Relaxation is vital to any successful holiday and the Caribbean destination of Saint Lucia has you covered from a wellness point-of-view.

From sandy beaches with crystal clear waters to rejuvenating volcanic mud baths, the island has everything needed for the ultimate health experience.

With over 1,300 different species of wild flowering plants and 150 species of fern squeezed into just 620 square kilometres, Saint Lucia is a botanical paradise.

Guests can discover the many plants and trees that have been part of traditional Saint Lucian medicine for generations.

The world-famous Sulphur Springs in Soufriere are mineral rich mud pools perfect for balneotherapy – or healing through the practice of bathing in therapeutic waters.

Managed by a not-for-profit organisation called the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, plans are underway for night bathing, the introduction of massage and other additional therapies on site.

It is thought that a dip in the sulphur springs for three consecutive days rids one of negative energy and blockages.

Indulge in rejuvenating and restorative treatments like no other.

Home to the only drive-in volcano in the region, you will experience a unique site plus benefit from the therapeutic power of the hot mineral-rich springs.

This natural phenomenon, named the Qualibou Caldera, leaves a marked impression upon those who stand above peering into its murky depths.

Yet, in fact, the Sulphur Springs act as a safety valve, constantly releasing subterranean pressure, and stabilizing the area.

A visit to Soufriere is an absolute must for all wellness-minded visitors to Saint Lucia.

Soak in the restored baths in the Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens or in the bathing pools at the nearby Sulphur Springs with purifying mud.

The mud is said to detoxify the body and helps heal sunburns, eczema, sore joints and more.

Saint Lucia has a rich history of offering rejuvenating and restorative treatments.

In addition to the restored baths and natural practices available, there are an impressive choice of spas and salons in hotels and independently across the island that provide a wide range of treatments and programmes to pamper and indulge you.

Enjoy spa therapies and beauty treatments in stunning locations such as open-air rooms, rainforest showers and spectacular sea views.

Guests can treat themselves to pure indulgence in the spa at Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa.

This eight-room oasis offers the sounds of the ocean to soothe the senses while relaxing the body and mind.

Guests can choose from a variety of treatments including signature organic therapies in ocean view treatment rooms featuring outdoor showers.

Whether your desire is to soothe or rejuvenate the skin, their treatments and staff aim to please.

Pick your own aloe stem, enjoy a massage for two outdoors, or just close your eyes and allow your mind to be renewed.

The property is considered the St Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Also on offer is a chance to discover a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation at Red Lane Spa at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, where classic European rituals are reinterpreted with a distinctive Caribbean flair.

Guests will find a unique sense of tranquillity with a selection of exclusive services infused with botanical products, transforming your quest for inner beauty into a journey of endless self-discovery.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian was honoured with the title of Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards in 2022.

Elsewhere, Beauté de Cacao Spa at Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat offers an exclusive range of wellness therapies.

Packed with antioxidants and vital minerals, the cacao bean has a myriad of uses, and in their rainforest sanctuary they make the most of them – from head to toe!

They make unique lotions and potions on the estate in fresh, small batches.

The resident massage therapist carries out treatments in the Beauté de Cacao Spa, which has spectacular views of the iconic Piton and is perfectly positioned to catch the cooling and soothing tropical breezes.

Purify and balance the skin with this soothing three-step Cacao Detox Body Wrap.

Starting with a virgin coconut oil and Rabot Estate-grown cacao scrub, they’ll lightly exfoliate the skin ready for a clarifying paste made with clay, fresh banana and cacao.

To lock in this nutrient-rich mask, the therapist will wrap you in softened banana leaves, freshly picked from the Rabot Estate.

To finish, silky, richly scented Rabot Beauty Cacao & Shea Body Lotion is massaged into the skin, simultaneously hydrating, and releasing any lingering stress or tension.

Rabot Hotel is considered Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Another great option is BodyHoliday, where the resort provides a personalised experience of wellness where you will enjoy a transformational journey designed as an antidote to the pressures of modern-day life.

Located on a pristine crescent beach surrounded by lush tropical gardens, they are the only resort to combine the pleasures of an active beach vacation with a nearly endless array of activities, body treatments and opportunities to explore, discover and gain insights that last a lifetime.

The property was honoured with the title of Caribbean’s Best Wellness Retreat at the World Spa Awards last year.

Elsewhere, Rainforest Spa at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort was voted Saint Lucia’s Best Resort Spa.

In the middle of the rainforest, at the bottom of the Petit Piton, a stream runs within the Rainforest Spa that creates a true location to rejuvenate, relax and reset.

Treatment rooms are unique treehouses built on stilts and perched high above the ground.

Here, you can choose one of our couple’s rooms to come with your significant other and indulge together or be in one of our single rooms for pure relaxation.

Rainforest Spa at Sugar Beach is in the running for the same title in 2023 – against a competitive field.

Also in contention for the prize are Red Lane Spa at Sandals Grande St Lucia, Spa Maison at Cap Maison and Kai Belté Spa at Anse Chastanet.

Finally, Saint Lucia’s varied history is ever-present in its food, with Creole flavours alongside international cuisine.

If you’re looking for healthier menus there’s a great choice available.

Across hotels and independent restaurants, you’ll find vegan and vegetarian options and locally produced juices such as pineapple, soursop and tamarind.

Chefs make full use of home-grown tropical fruit, vegetables and freshly caught seafood to create delicious, well-balanced dishes.

