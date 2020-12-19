Breaking Travel News interview: Fabian Eberle, executive chalet manager, Chalet Zermatt Peak

For the second consecutive year Chalet Zermatt Peak has been recognised as the World’s Best Ski Chalet and Switzerland’s Best Ski Chalet at the World Ski Awards

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Fabian Eberle, executive chalet manager at Chalet Zermatt Peak, to find out the ski season in Switzerland is progressing.

Breaking Travel News: It has been just over a year since we last spoke. What sort of recovery have we seen in the Swiss ski industry during that time?

Fabian Eberle: It’s been a tough few years for many and I am not surprised to see people from close and afar getting back into the Swiss Alps with great enthusiasm.

We have certainly seen that in the industry over the last year.

Here at Chalet Zermatt Peak, we’re delighted to be welcoming many of our returning guests, as well as working with new clients to help them access this incredible part of the world and experience our award-winning Chalet Zermatt Peak luxury.

BTN: Where does Switzerland stand with the reopening from Covid-19 right now – are we looking at a relatively normal ski season this year?

FE: Yes, we are.

Many resorts across Switzerland are reporting a return to pre-Covid guest numbers.

We had a great start to the season with plenty of snow and sunny weather.

Of course, there are safety protocols in place which ensure our Visitors can have peace of mind both in the Chalet and throughout the resort.

It is great to see all visitors respecting these measures.

Bars and restaurants are open. Guests are enjoying long lunches on their favourite mountain terrace.

And of course, in Zermatt we can once again ski into Italy, which is incredibly special.

BTN: Chalet Zermatt Peak has successfully defended its titles at the World Ski Awards – how does it feel to have been honoured once again by voters?

FE: We are truly honoured.

It is very humbling.

We work tirelessly with our loyal team and carefully selected partners to deliver an exceptional experience.

To have the hard work recognised and to know we are satisfying our guests is amazing.

We appreciate the support of the world ski community and will work hard over 2022 to ensure we continue to deliver the Chalet Zermatt Peak difference.

BTN: What do you think it is that makes guests and the ski industry continue to vote Chalet Zermatt Peak as the best ski chalet in the world?

FE: It’s the coming together of several factors in perfect harmony.

You need a great resort, an exceptional property and to consistently deliver truly memorable experiences.

We are lucky to be in the world class resort of Zermatt, working under the awe-inspiring Matterhorn.

Chalet Zermatt Peak’s design and architecture enhance its incredible position and breath-taking views.

Our team’s commitment to ensuring the very best of experiences for each client sets us apart – “Best in the World” sets the bar incredibly high.

We are excited that more and more decerning guests will get the opportunity to experience Chalet Zermatt Peak’s exceptional hospitality in the future.

More Information

Perched above the enchanting village of Zermatt, with breathtaking views of the Matterhorn, Chalet Zermatt Peak is a bastion of architectural design and luxury.

The privately-run chalet is laid out over six opulent floors and boasts five individually designed suites with floor-to ceiling windows, deluxe double beds and en suite bathrooms and some of the most awe-inspiring views in Zermatt.

The spacious modern open-plan living area features floor-to-ceiling windows, a glass roof, wrap-around sofa, open fireplace and unobstructed views of the village and the Matterhorn.

The spaces are enhanced by a carefully curated art collection.

The Wellness Centre offers the perfect combination of style and relaxation to restore guests’ inner balance and peace of mind.

Guests can enjoy either a dry Finnish or a wet Swedish sauna, a bio steam in the hammam or relax in the bubbles and jets of the large indoor and outdoor whirlpool bath.

A full treatment spa and in-house wellness therapist are on hand, ensuring guests enjoy the ultimate in relaxation.

An in-house gourmet chef creates daily menus, with dinner being served in the dining area under an ornate crystal chandelier.

The large underground wine cellar is carefully curated and contains one of the area’s finest private collections.

Chalet Zermatt Peak can only be booked as a whole, enabling guests to luxuriate in the privacy of having the property to themselves.

The chalet can be enjoyed in all seasons and provides the perfect location for a luxury break.

Find out more on the official website.