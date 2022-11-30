Who Are Leo Trippi?

Founded by Florian Steiger, Oli Stastny and Auret van Zyl, Leo Trippi is an award-winning specialist travel company providing luxury chalets & tailor-made mountain trips around the world and this years World Ski Awards winner of World’s Best Ski Agent so you know you are in safe hands.

The name Leo Trippi originates from Florian’s great-grandfather, a famous hotelier born in 1882 who ran three hotels in Pontresina and one in Sicily. These were the ‘go-to’ places to stay for European socialites, business tycoons and royalty. Fast forward a century and Leo Trippi is continuing the tradition as a leading authority in luxury ski chalets and mountain holidays.

With offices in the flagship resorts of St. Moritz, Verbier and Zermatt as well as the United Kingdom and Moscow, Leo Trippi’s roots remain firmly in the Alps. These deep-rooted contacts along with our multilingual team’s comprehensive destination knowledge gives us access to off-market properties, services and experiences that their competitors cannot offer.

However, first and foremost their dedicated team is passionate about understanding what you want to get out of your mountain holiday and pairing you with the perfect resort and property. They regularly visit their destinations and meet with suppliers to ensure they are offering luxury chalets that meet their very high standards as well as providing exceptional service. Their team can also help you plan your holiday from start to finish, whether that be advising on and booking ski schools and restaurants or organising an incredible heli-picnic at the top of a glacier.

Whilst the cornerstone of their chalet portfolio remains in the Alps, they have also expanded further afield to include luxury homes in the USA and Japan as well as outstanding lodges in the Arctic. If you are looking for something a little different, then why not consider one of their inspiring tailor-made mountain experiences or journeys? From a supercar driving tour through the Swiss Alps to a heli-ski safari or a luxury golf, wine and wellness tour, at Leo Trippi they are on hand to facilitate your bespoke mountain holiday.

Breaking Travel News caught up with them to find out why they are achieving such high levels of success and winning so many accolades and awards:

BTN: Congratulations on winning the World’s Best Ski Agent at the World Ski Awards 2022, what does winning this award mean to your staff and more importantly your customers?

LT: We are thrilled to have won again for the ninth year in a row. This is an incredible testament to the team’s hard work and gives everyone a fantastic boost going into our busiest period as the ski season kicks off. It is also reassuring for our guests too, knowing that they are travelling with the best in the business.

BTN: How do you intend to market your success, communicating this prestigious win to future customers and returning customers?

LT: We’ve just begun our new winter campaign “The Leo Trippi Way”, showcasing what makes our luxury ski holidays so special and why we have been recognised as World’s Best Ski Travel Agent for so many years. Our customers will be receiving weekly e-mails, visual inspiration through social media and regular updates from us on what makes the Leo Trippi experience so exceptional.

BTN: Why you, what makes Leo Trippi stand out from the rest?

LT: With a history in the Alps dating back to 1882, we have deep-rooted contacts in resorts that give us access to off-market properties, services and experiences that our competitors cannot offer.

It is this along with our multilingual team’s comprehensive destination knowledge and attention to detail that really sets us apart.

BTN: What are your most popular destinations and resorts currently?

LT: Whilst resorts such as Courchevel, Zermatt, St Moritz and Verbier will always be popular, we have seen increasing interest in Austria and Italy over the past couple of seasons. There are some incredible new chalets being built in the Dolomites as a result and we look forward to expanding our portfolio here.

BTN: I note that you have expanded the services you offer clients, to include heli-ski safaris and wine and wellness tours, how successful has this been and are their plans to develop this side of the business further?

LT: We love to offer something different and unique to our guests, whether that be a supercar tour of the Swiss Alps or experiencing a different kind of mountain holiday in Sweden or Finland. Our Arctic portfolio in particular is proving popular, with travellers looking to tick off bucket list trips and make up for lost time after the last couple of years.

For more information on the award winning business and their team see https://www.leotrippi.com/