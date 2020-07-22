BTN interview: Tareq Derbas, general manager, the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences

Final preparations are being put in place ahead of the grand opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences.

The property will elevate the luxury hospitality sector in Jordan to a new level, with guests expected to flock from across the Middle East.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Tareq Derbas, general manager of the hotel, about what they can expect to find.

Breaking Travel News: Where do we stand with to bring the Ritz-Carlton brand to Jordan – is everything on track for the opening this spring?

Tareq Derbas: Thanks to the hard work of our partners and the talented ladies and gentlemen on our team, we are well on track for our much-anticipated opening in the spring.

Our management team has been on top of all the activities happening on site, observing and overseeing every detail of the preparations.

The opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman will coincide with the busiest season for tourism in Jordan.

We anticipate and are looking forward to a revival of the tourism sector in the coming year, particularly following the challenges of the past couple years – which, of course, were felt everywhere around the globe.

BTN: You recently announced your top team for the property – what mixture of experience and youthful vigour do they bring?

TD: Our management team at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman brings together a diverse group of incredibly talented individuals.

With a mix of local and international professionals, they all bring with them a wealth of experience and achievements, and they are all united in their passion, energy, and attention to detail.

Perhaps most notably, half of our senior leadership team are coming to us from other Ritz-Carlton properties around the world, including Tokyo, Bali, Berlin, Bahrain, and Dubai.

I truly believe we’ve assembled one of the most dynamic and qualified hotel management teams in the region, and their ability to work together, across departments and specialisations, allows us to make better decisions for the property as a whole.



The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Amman officially opened its doors earlier this week

BTN: What can you tell me about the property itself – what does it bring that is new to the capital of Jordan?

TD: The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Hotel and Residences is already elevating and redefining the standards of luxury in the capital, and promises to deliver an exceptional experience for both residents and guests alike.

In line with the global reputation of the Ritz-Carlton brand, guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman will enjoy truly personalised, bespoke experiences.

The hotel features 192 guest rooms, including 34 suites, as well as a full array of world-class amenities, designed to cater to the diverse and discerning desires of the ladies and gentlemen we serve.

Along with our inimitable design aesthetic and our tireless attention to exceeding the expectations of guests and residents, our property is also distinguished by its incredible array of food and beverage offerings, all of which will bring new flavours and delights to the Kingdom.

For example, Dubai’s critically acclaimed Roberto’s will be opening its first-ever third party-operated branch on our property.

Roberto’s has an exceptional reputation for culinary excellence, and we are thrilled to bring such a renowned dining destination to Amman.

BTN: Amman is something of a hidden gem in the Middle East, a liberal hotspot with a great nightlife. How will the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences benefit from its position in this dynamic city?

TD: Jordan’s capital truly is something of an undiscovered charm in the region, and we hope that our presence will help shine a greater light on all that Amman has to offer.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is situated in the heart of the city, with quick and easy access to many of the key historic highlights, shopping centres, and cultural destinations.

In addition to drawing greater focus on Amman as a destination, we also anticipate that the property will add something to the charms and draws of the capital: with our diverse dining and nightlife hotspots, we expect to attract a mixture of both local and international visitors, and we hope to do our part to revive the kingdom’s food and beverage and entertainment sectors by adding a delicate touch, generating new buzz and excitement.

Leveraging the strength of the Ritz-Carlton brand, and adding our own special touches at every turn, we will ultimately be working to elevate Jordan’s profile as a top-tier destination.



Derbas will lead the team at the new Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences

BTN: Who will the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Hotel & Residences be seeking to welcome; is this a business focused property, or is there more of a leisure angle? What are the key source markets?

TD: Our audience is a mix of both business and leisure travellers, many of whom will be drawn to the property based on the strength of the brand both regionally and internationally.

With foreign investments in the Kingdom increasing steadily over the past several years, business travel is also growing, and these visitors are a key priority for us.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman features top-notch meeting, event, and conference spaces, and caters well to the business travel segment.

At the same time, our commitment to providing an inimitable guest experience makes us a leading destination for leisure travellers as well, and our diverse amenities and facilities are well-poised to accommodate all of their needs and desires.

Our Ladies and Gentlemen at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman look forward to serving a diverse array of ladies and gentlemen from Jordan and across the globe.

