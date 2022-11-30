Discover the Ultimate in Luxury

With breathtaking views of the Matterhorn and perched centrally above the enchanting village, the award winning and exclusive Chalet Zermatt Peak pays homage to architectural design and luxury.

Their privately-run chalet is spaciously laid out over six opulent floors and includes five deluxe double bedrooms, ceiling to floor windows, sky observatory roofing and an indoor/outdoor Jacuzzi. Their spacious open plan living areas spill out onto the generous wrap around balcony, all framed by the most envied view in Zermatt.

The Wellness Centre containing a private gymnasium, full treatment spa and in-house massage therapist ensures guests enjoy the ultimate in relaxation.

Their award winning Swiss Chalet Team offer a truly unique and highly personalised experience and their in-house award winning Gourmet Chef takes guests on mesmerising culinary journeys and will assist you in navigating the carefully curated wine cellar.

It is why Chalet Zermatt Peak continues to attract loyal guests from around the world and recently win the World Ski Award for the World’s Best Ski Chalet.

Breaking Travel News caught up with Matthew Klaiber their International Business Development Manager to find out more about their winning ways:

BTN: You had a very successful World Ski Awards 2022 winning World’s Best Ski Chalet and Switzerland’s Best Ski Chalet. How have you filtered this great news to your staff and more importantly your customers?

MK: We are delighted to be awarded the World’s Best Ski Chalet for the third consecutive year. This year was special. The day of the announcement coincided with the start of our winter season. It was great to announce that we had been awarded once again to the staff on their first day of the winter season. Many of the team were returning for their 5th and 6th seasons. They appreciated being recognised for all their hard work and dedication.

We haven’t had a chance to communicate it to our previous guests yet as our season got off to a busy start. No doubt, the guests will be asking about the trophies that take pride of place in our living area. Always a good conversation starter.

BTN: How do you intend to market this success to ensure that future customers and returning customers are aware of your standing within this competitive field?

MK: We will communicate the wins across our various social and web platforms. In addition, we acknowledge and directly thank our fantastic partners both in Zermatt and around the world who, without their trust and support, this award would not be possible.

BTN: Looking at your destination, there are a great many luxury ski chalets within the market, what makes yours stand out from the others, why do people view your chalet as the very best?

MK: You are right, there are many amazing properties both in Zermatt and around the Alps, and we are humbled to receive this award for the third straight year.

Our core focus is on providing exceptional service to our guests. This goes for the entire team, from housekeeping to the wellness area and, of course, in the kitchen.

Having a fantastic property with unique architecture and views is one thing. However, it needs a dedicated and professional team to make it exceptional.

BTN: Your chalet is sited in a truly enviable position, for both winter and summer vacationing, how does the chalet operation differ between these two seasons?

MK: The operation does not change, and we offer an all-inclusive service and team, including our respected gourmet Chef year round.

What does change is the guest experience in and around Zermatt. Summer is sometimes underappreciated by many of our winter guests, who are pleasantly surprised when they visit us in summer. In summer and autumn, one can get to some amazing places which are not well known and not accessible in winter.

BTN: Offering a personalised and bespoke service for your clientele, is there anything you have been unable to respond to?

MK: We try to meet all our guests’ requests, no matter how specific or unique. Being in the mountains sometimes makes managing the weather and special deliveries a logistical challenge, especially after a heavy snowfall. The guests usually understand, as often this means the skiing will be fantastic.

BTN: Do you have any plans to further develop your chalet business over the coming year?

MK: We like to keep things bespoke and private and have further plans for summer and autumn. We have started a summer “short stay wellness program”, which is proving very popular. Our guests are much more mobile in summer, so to expand on this, we are teaming up with like-minded properties around the alps to offer the guests a multi-property “culinary and wellness” adventure through the alps.

Watch this space.

For more information on this amazing resort and business visit