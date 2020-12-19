Breaking Travel News interview: Oliver Corkhill, chief executive, Leo Trippi

Leo Trippi has done it again – successfully defending the title of World’s Best Ski Travel Agent at the World Ski Awards, an honour the company has taken every year since 2014.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to chief executive, Oliver Corkhill, to find out how the company stays ahead of its competitors from around the world.

Breaking Travel News: It is no secret the global ski industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic – but the clouds are finally beginning to lift. How would you describe the mood in the sector this winter?

Oliver Corkhill: While there have been a lot of ups and downs with new rules and restrictions coming in and then being lifted again, we have definitely remained positive.

The fact is that people are desperate to get back on the slopes, so we know that the demand is there for ski holidays and it’s just a case of being patient.

We’ve had great feedback from our clients who have been away already this season and it’s up to us to keep on top of the ongoing situation, keeping our clients informed and helping them navigate what can sometimes seem a bit of a minefield at the moment.

However, in the past few weeks we’ve seen more restrictions being lifted so we are excited for the rest of the season and to see what next year brings.

BTN: Despite the challenges, Leo Trippi has managed to maintain its high standards, being recognised once again by voters at the World Ski Awards – what is the secret of your success?

OC: I think being willing to go above and beyond is a prominent factor but also really getting to know our guests and finding out what they want to get out of their holiday - whether that be to just enjoy skiing together, relax in a spectacular chalet or try something new.

We also have a close-knit team who are really passionate about what they do - we want our guests to feel the same way we do when we go skiing as well as having a seamless experience with incredible service.

BTN: Will the World Ski Awards title help you to get your message out to consumers across Europe and around the globe as the ski market continues to reopen?

OC: Definitely - we’re so grateful to our loyal clients who vote for us each year but it’s also a fantastic platform for us to showcase what we do and why you should book with us over our competitors.

To have won it back-to-back over the last eight years definitely gives us some gravitas in the market.

BTN: What plans do you have for the year ahead to make sure you come back and claim the title in 2022?

OC: We’ve worked really hard during the pandemic to make our website more user friendly and we will continue to make improvements over the coming year.

Our team continues to grow, and we are always on the lookout for passionate people to join the team, so we hope to have some new faces by the time the next World Ski Awards rolls around.

We’ll also continue sourcing the best luxury chalets and mountain experiences for our guests and spend more time travelling out to resorts and meeting with clients, owners and suppliers this year - something that has been somewhat curtailed over the past couple of years.

With a pent-up demand to travel, we’re really excited to see what’s around the corner…

