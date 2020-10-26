Breaking Travel News interview: Eupepsia Wellness Resort

Having been recognised as one of the best-in-the-business by voters at the World Spa Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Eupepsia Wellness Resort to discover more

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your victory at the World Spa Awards, with Eupepsia Wellness Resort having taken the title of Virginia’s Best Wellness Retreat. How does it feel to have won?

Eupepsia Wellness Resort: We are very grateful to our guests and to everyone who voted for us.

We feel that this award is testament to our signature approach to wellness, which is founded on the philosophy of Ayurveda and aims to help people strengthen their health naturally to achieve inner and outer balance at all levels of the self: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.

To this end, our wellness programs are curated to each guest’s bio-individuality and health and wellness needs, blending traditional Ayurvedic treatments and yoga with advanced health screenings, progressive therapies, nature filled health and fitness activities and chef-prepared ‘farm-to-table’ nutrient-rich world cuisine meals - for a truly transformative experience.

BTN: How useful are the World Spa Awards when it comes to promoting Eupepsia Wellness Resort to a global hospitality audience?

EWR: While today, we welcome guests from the United States and overseas, this award will no doubt help many more wellness-minded individuals around the world become better acquainted with Eupepsia’ programs and retreats.

Our boutique resort is ideally located in Virginia within a day’s drive to two-thirds of the United States population, and within easy access to several international airports.

BTN: Can you tell me a little about the resort – what is it that caught the eye of voters?

EWR: Guests tell us that they love Eupepsia’s immersive and integrated experience with real-time curation, which helps them get the most of their wellness retreats with us.

Our retreats feature highly personalised retreats, where we customise, with the help of a team of specialists, every aspect of our guests’ wellness programs, from the type of food tailored to each person’s body type, to the choice of spa treatments, health activities, healing therapies, and down to the herbal oil blends used.

BTN: This has been a challenging year for the majority of the hospitality sector, is there a view that 2021 can mark a return to normal, now Covid-19 vaccines are being distributed?

EWR: Today, with health taking center stage, wellness is needed more than ever.

In fact, Eupepsia witnessed a surge in demand for wellness retreats in 2020 and we expect this trend to continue in 2021 and beyond.

Harnessing the power of nature, Eupepsia shifted its focus to immunity-boosting outdoor retreats in 2020 with the launch of Outdoor Wellness Staycations, where guests can breathe in some of the nation’s purest air on guided hikes and nature walks in and around the property, or engage in outdoor sports, before enjoying spa treatments in our outdoor cabana and relaxing to the soothing sounds of the nearby creek.

Our guests consider Eupepsia their home away from home and keeping them safe is our highest priority.

Our guest rooms have been designed with this in mind, offering direct access to open spaces with ample fresh air and with contactless features, allowing guests to be safely on social distance.

At the same time, we follow the strictest health protocols, in line with the guidance of health authorities.

Set on 256 acres of rolling hills, fragrant fields, and farm and woodland in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, with extensive outdoor and indoor facilities, Eupepsia is a wellness sanctuary offering both tranquility and wellbeing,

With its distinctive offering, stunning vistas and Bland County setting, Eupepsia is part of the Virginia Wellness Lifestyle, living with nature, for nature, by nature, setting, along with neighboring Giles County, known as Virginia’s mountain playground.

Find out more on the official website.