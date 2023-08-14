Breaking Travel News explores: New spa offering at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

For European visitors, Dominican Republic has habitually been seen as an all-inclusive destination – a great place to unwind with the family at a reasonable price.

Less often, it is sold a luxury option, with travellers to the Caribbean selecting Saint Lucia, Bahamas or Jamaica for those upmarket breaks.

One location working to change these established trends is Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, a 7,000-acre gated community on the southern coast of the island.

Home to around 2,000 individual villas and a lavish hotel, the property took the opportunity afforded by the pandemic to refresh its offering and emerge stronger as the market reopened.

At the centre of the new facilities is the Spa at Casa de Campo, which Jason Kycek, senior vice president, sales and marketing for Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, says is now the leading wellness destination in the Dominican Republic.

Located in the beautiful complex, the spa offers a wide range of prestigious services, wellness experiences and cutting-edge technology.

Among the highlights are the 12 luxuriously decorated treatment rooms, each with its own private garden and outdoor rain shower.

Guests can choose from a variety of hands-on, relaxing experiences, results-oriented therapies or touchless experiences, powered by the latest technology.

Some of the treatments available at the spa include a Jet Peel Facial, an advanced treatment using jet technology to deeply cleanse and exfoliate the skin, leaving it radiant and rejuvenated.

Also on offer is the Triple Detox Therapy, a treatment which uses a combination of infrared heat, negative ions and chromium therapy to detoxify the body and promote overall health and well-being.

During my visit this autumn, I enjoyed the Signature Body Journey, a luxurious gentle exfoliation incorporated into a Lomi Lomi inspired head-to-toe massage by Evidens de Beaute.

Arriving at the Spa, everything is as you would expect – sunlight catches the water, shimmering throughout, calming music plays and staff glide discreetly around escorting gowned-guests to their treatments.

It’s obvious a great deal of care and attention has gone into the creation of the location, and this has paid dividends.

If Dominican Republic is to grow its luxury market, it will need more facilities like this.

My treatment was a perfect journey, harnessing traditional Hawaiian healing methods and the intoxicating scents of rose, jasmine and tuberose.

It began with a delicate body peeling treatment that utilizes enzyme technology adapted for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones.

My skin was transformed to velvety soft and left perfectly hydrated.

Next, a full-body massage that envelopes and moulds the entire body with the use of deep palm and forearm pressure, and free-flowing strokes.

My stress, tension and stiffness float away as the flow of energy is restored.

In addition to these treatments, the spa also has a hydrotherapy circuit with sauna, steam room, vitality pool, cold plunge and laconium loungers.

Guests can take advantage of these facilities to enhance their relaxation and rejuvenation experience.

For those looking for a more private spa experience, the Spa also offers a “spa within a spa” for VIPs, groups and bridal parties.

This exclusive area features a private entrance, salon, treatment area, makeup station, dressing room, bathroom, indoor and outdoor showers, a personal vitality pool and a private bar and refreshment area.

A number of suitably glamorous guests were indulging in the facilities during my visit – reclining in the pool and sunning themselves on the loungers.

The Spa at Casa de Campo is more than a place to receive a massage or facial treatment, it is a true wellness destination.

Whether you are looking for relaxation, rejuvenation or a holistic approach to your health and well-being, the spa has something for everyone.

With its prime location in Dominican Republic, it is the perfect place to escape the stress of everyday life and relax in luxury.

After their treatments, spa-goers can relax and recharge at the Spa Café and Juice Bar, and browse products in the spa and wellness boutique store to continue your wellness journey at home.

The store offers a range of opportunities, including beauty and skincare products, wellness supplements and clothing, all carefully selected to promote overall health and wellbeing.

A dedicated spa concierge is also available to assist guests with any questions or needs they may have during their visit.



Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - honoured with a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards - offers unforgettable experiences, spread across 7,000 acres of adventure.

There are a total of 63 holes of exceptional golf on three courses, including the top-rated course in the Caribbean, Teeth of the Dog. Also included are the Dye Fore and Links courses, each designed by the legendary architect, Pete Dye.

The resort also includes a world-class Golf Learning Centre highlighted by Trackman technology.

These amenities are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites and luxury villas.

Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the La Terraza Tennis Centre, 245-acre Shooting Club and Altos de Chavon – an artisan village modelled after a sixteenth century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.

Find out more on the official website.

