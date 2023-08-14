Breaking Travel News explores: Premier Club offering at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

As Jason Kycek, senior vice president, sales and marketing at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, tells Breaking Travel News, the resort has been working tirelessly of late to drive luxury tourism in Dominican Republic.

A new Spa has been welcoming guests for the past few months, while the Premier Club opened its doors just before Christmas.

Based on Caribbean warmth, exclusivity, personalised service and privacy from the moment you arrive, the accommodations are certainly something special.

“There has been nothing but great feedback on these new villas – and they have been selling on their own, coming through different channels, which is unusual.

“When a hotel opens new facilities like this, it normally does not take off right away, it can take a year to get momentum – but with these we have not looked back,” says Kycek.

“We were aiming for a Four Seasons standard, a global level, and I believe our designers have achieved that.

“While I cannot say they are unequivocally the best, as I have not seen all the rooms in the destination, they must be among the best on offer.”

Visiting this autumn, it’s hard not to be impressed.

Arriving at the Club Lounge after a long flight, our bags were whisked away, a glass of Prosecco proffered and we were escorted into the air-conditioned-cool of the sanctuary in a few moments.

Even in the middle of the night, the process was quick and seamless.

The lounge itself acts as a sort of hub for the Premier offering, a standalone product separate from the main hotel.

Alongside the dedicated welcome reception, it is a place for guests to gather in their own exclusive bar and lounge area, enjoy premier beverages, exotic drinks and a selection of complimentary canapes prepared by the executive chef.

During our week-long stay, we often dropped in for an hour or so, enjoying a drink overlooking the famous Teeth of the Dog golf course, while grabbing a bite to eat.

Luxuriously attired guests could been seen lounging in the sophisticated space, occasionally completing a little business over earnest phone calls, but more often simply relaxing amid the splendour.

But the real star of the show is the villas, which aim to set new standard of excellence for the most discerning Casa de Campo guests.

“The Premier Club at Casa de Campo will create an unprecedented level of privacy and exclusivity for our guests to enjoy,” adds Kycek.

“It is an exciting time for our company and guests alike, with all of the improvements we are making throughout the property.

“We are grateful to be able to take Casa de Campo to the next level and raise the bar in luxury hospitality within the Dominican Republic.”

There are a total of 58 luxurious suites: 26 premier junior suites, 27 premier junior suites, four premier one-bedroom suites and one overly spacious premier presidential suite.

Each offers luxurious amenities not found in other parts of the hotel, such as a private concierge service and nightly turndown.

There is a customised pillow and aromatherapy menu.

Each suite includes a smart television with international cable and streaming channels, full-size premium wet-bar and beverages, Kohler-accessorised bathrooms and amenities throughout and a selection of artisanal gourmet coffees

Our Premier Junior Suite was a haven, an air-conditioned sanctuary during our break.

Even in the cooler autumn months, Dominican Republic is still fearsomely hot, so having a cool oasis to retire to was wholly welcome.

These are spacious properties, with more than enough room for two, while views over the golf course and surrounding manicured gardens give the place a relaxed feeling.

Privacy is paramount and you may go hours without seeing a fellow guest, ideal for those who really want to get away from it all.

Visitors also have access to amenities including the pool, fitness centre, bars and restaurants.

These can be reached in a private golf kart that comes with each villa, with guests able to drive themselves around the property on the extensive network of highways and byways.

“This is an exciting time for Casa de Campo.

“If you’ve never been here, I would love for you to come see the property, but equally, if you haven’t been in the past five years, it’s really time to come back, a lot has changed,” adds Kycek.

“We have added the new spa, a true destination spa, alongside the Premier offering.

“Our owners have been very supportive of what we have been trying to achieve here.

“We were forced to postpone, we lost two years, but we have emerged stronger.

“There is such an appetite for what is on offer here at Casa de Campo

More Information

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - honoured with a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards - offers unforgettable experiences, spread across 7,000 acres of adventure.

There are a total of 63 holes of exceptional golf on three courses, including the top-rated course in the Caribbean, Teeth of the Dog. Also included are the Dye Fore and Links courses, each designed by the legendary architect, Pete Dye.

The resort also includes a world-class Golf Learning Centre highlighted by Trackman technology.

These amenities are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites and luxury villas.

Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the La Terraza Tennis Centre, 245-acre Shooting Club and Altos de Chavon – an artisan village modelled after a sixteenth century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.

Chris O’Toole