Breaking Travel News investigates: Presidential suites of the Palm Jumeirah

Where do the truly elite holiday?

Where do those who know the best-of-the-best from the best-of-the-rest spend their leisure time?

The Palm Jumeirah, of course, the iconic manmade island off the shores of Dubai.

But, while there are a multitude of hotels on offer, to reach the very top, guests have to check into the presidential suites.

The most luxurious accommodations on offer, these properties are for the true money-no-object traveller.

Here Breaking Travel News takes a tour of the best offerings available in this spectacular destination.

With a palatial lounge, three opulent bedrooms, soaring ceilings, a private library, a media and games room and a 16-person dining room, the Royal Bridge Suite sets a new standard for luxury.

Mixing intricate Arabic design with plush contemporary style in brilliant golds and elegant marble, the beauty of the suite will take your breath away.

Its sweeping, panoramic views across the mighty Palm island, sparkling Arabian Sea and magnificent Dubai skyline mean guests get the best view in the city.

The team at Atlantis, the Palm take care of every detail, from a personal, guarded entrance and private elevator to a dedicated, 24-hour team of butlers and chefs.

It’s so good, the Royal Bridge Suite was honoured with the title of United Arab Emirates’ Leading Hotel Suite by voters at the World Travel Awards last year.

At the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, guests can live unforgettable and experience ultimate luxury at the largest suite in town.

At 1,567 square metres, the Royal Suite occupies the entire top floor of the hotel and is accessible through a private VIP lift.

Designed in opulent woods and Italian marble, it features incredible 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah.

Raised seating areas flank the 344 square metre living area which features a generous dining area, and spacious terrace overlooking the Dubai skyline.

A private balcony complements the master bedroom featuring a white Italian marble bathroom and his and hers dressing rooms.

The second bedroom boasts a king-sized signature Waldorf Astoria bed, and walk-in wardrobes.

Other features include a majilis for up to 20 guests and reception area, TV room with a 55-inch HDTV, kitchen with butler service and two bedrooms for assistants.

A world of rarefied luxury awaits in the two-bedroom Presidential Suite at Kempinski Emerald Palace.

The palatial accommodation presents a rich tapestry of European grandeur—a treasure trove of embroidered silks, sumptuous carpet, gilded furnishings and finely curated décor.

Thoughtfully arranged for elegant entertaining, the residentially styled haven features spacious living and dining areas, a kitchenette and a powder room.

Crafted in a soft rose-hued marble, the en-suite bathrooms include a lounge area and dressing room.

Beyond the gracefully curving balustrade and ornamental columns of the suite’s expansive furnished terrace, guests are surrounded by stunning views of the resort and Dubai’s skyline.

Over at One&Only the Palm, the Palm Manor Grand Suite stuns with an entrance foyer, open-plan lounge, kitchenette, dining area and workspace.

The king-sized bedroom features additional seating in the large space.

The elaborate bathroom is made for your relaxation, with an enormous freestanding marble bathtub and separate walk-in rain shower.

There is even a chance to pair the suite with an interconnecting Palm Manor Premiere Room to give ample space for all the family.

Visitors can also switch off and let One&Only take care of everything.

With personalised round-the-clock service provided by a private butler, no detail is too small.

Finally, in Dubai, a city synonymous with luxury, the Presidential Suite at Fairmont the Palm provides an extraordinary stay experience truly worthy of the global elite.

From the moment guests arrive they be struck by the spectacular views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf.

Then they will notice the lavish interior, which will take them on a journey between the west, with its modern design and conveniences, and east, with Arabian influences of luxurious furnishings.

Imagine perennial sunshine radiating off marble floors as a dedicated butler prepares outfits for the next day’s desert safari.

Or an enchanting evening enjoying the chef’s cooking demonstrations under the stars on the expansive private terrace, complete with gazebo.

It’s no wonder the Presidential Suite is among the most sought-after addresses in Dubai.

More Information

For all the latest from the Palm Jumeirah, take a look at Breaking Travel News’ sister paper Palm Times.