Breaking Travel News investigates: Fine dining on the Palm Jumeriah

There certainly seems to be a lot of activity on the Palm Jumeirah this year.

The one-of-a-kind location will welcome a host of new properties over the coming months, while the spas and presidential suites continue to be the envy of the world.

With Expo 2020 also set to bring millions of extra visitors to Dubai from October onward, it will be busier than ever.

Good luck, then, that the manmade island in the Arabian Gulf is home to some of the finest restaurants in the Middle East.

Here Breaking Travel News explores the vest best on offer.

First up is the fine-dining venue Le Jardin at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai

The venue is the preeminent dining venue at the hotel, which brings to life the stately splendour and enchanting elegance of Europe’s royal gardens.

Guests can bask in rich natural light during the day or step onto the large terrace at any moment to take in views of the palace’s pools and verdant landscapes.

Relish an extravagant buffet breakfast and select from a tempting a la carte menu for dinner that is defined by light and healthy creations.

This is where European-influenced cuisine meets the rich flavours of Arabia and India – a haven for culinary connoisseurs where signature dishes are never the same on consecutive days.

Over at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah world-renowned, three-star Michelin chef Heinz Beck brings contemporary Italian dining to the emirates.

Featuring inviting design elements and offering innovative contemporary Italian cuisine, Social by Heinz Beck offers a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere with magnificent views of Dubai, making this an ideal setting for everyday dining and special celebratory meals.

Beck is widely known throughout Italy and Europe as a notable master of modern gastronomy.

Expressing a unique interpretation of the modern kitchen, his artistry exceeds his raw culinary talent with a well-guarded process, which includes mindfully curating ingredients and implementing innovative techniques to transform simple ingredients into highly evocative dishes.

Following the success of the acclaimed La Pergola in Rome, Social by Heinz Beck is set to amplify his reputation within Dubai and solidify his position as an international culinary talent.

At Fairmont the Palm there is a chance to discover Brazil at Frevo.

Guests call in for an authentic taste of traditional Brazilian cuisine, where churrascaria-style dining is all about sharing good food and good conversation.

Socialise with friends and family from appetizers through to desserts.

Expect Espeto corridor-style service with selection of prime skewered meats carved tableside in south Brazilian style, exotic salads, signature menu of classic cachaça cocktails including the world-famous caipirinha and many more.

Savour culinary influences from Europe, Asia and the Middle East at Zest, the premier eatery at One&Only the Palm.

Created under the artful eye of visionary, Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno, the location is one-of-a-kind.

Here the modern Moorish-inspired dining room gleams with style and serenity, while floor-to-ceiling windows lead out onto a peaceful terrace overlooking the palm-lined pool.

Sit with family and friends, enjoying the Palm’s refreshing breeze as you explore the international menu.

Leaving the best to later, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Bar at Atlantis, the Palm is the market leader in the Middle East.

Guests can experience the best of Britain at Gordon Ramsay’s only restaurant in Dubai.

Inspired by the original Bread Street Kitchen in London, the relaxed warehouse setting is a favourite destination for families and friends, featuring outdoor dining, an ice-cream bar, and a lively Friday brunch.

On the menu, expect a modern take on British classics, such as fish and chips in a craft-beer batter, the legendary beef Wellington, and indulgent puddings that will take you back to childhood.

At the bar, there’s a broad range of wines, beers and cocktails to choose from, including Bread Street’s signature gin and tonics.

Not to be missed!

More Information

For all the latest from the Palm Jumeirah, take a look at Breaking Travel News’ sister paper Palm Times.