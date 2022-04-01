Inside Las Vegas’ most exclusive hotels

The Entertainment Capital of the world, Las Vegas is the number one tourist hotspot in Nevada. The city of neon-drenched streets, megacasino complexes and more Elvis impersonators than you can count, Sin City pulls in thousands of visitors every season.

Naturally, the expansion of the city over the past two decades has led to the development of a series of ultra-luxurious hotels. Now, Las Vegas is cultivating a reputation for its exclusive, elite accommodation.

In this article, we’ll be taking an inside look at some of the city’s most desirable suites and hotels. If you’re exploring Las Vegas on a budget, they may be a tad out of your price range - however, it costs nothing to dream!

The Bellagio Hotel and Casino



Vegas simply isn’t Vegas without the magnificent dancing fountains of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. First opened in 1998, this glamourous resort set the standard for opulence in the city – the marble and gold lobby features a stunning grand conservatory and there’s even an art gallery in the complex.

While all of the rooms at the Bellagio live up to its reputation, there’s only one worthy of iconic status - the Chairman Suite. Situated at the top of the Spa Tower, this two-bedroom suite delivers everything you would expect for its starting rate of $7,000 per night. Complete with an indoor garden, the suite also features a solarium, L-shaped bar, two spacious and sumptuous bedrooms, and a whirlpool tub with striking panoramic views of the city.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Despite being one of the Strip’s oldest resorts, the Cosmopolitan is renowned for its edgy promotional campaigns and attracts an achingly cool, youthful crowd. This is a resort that puts the experience of the customer at the forefront; instead of rooms, guests enjoy residential-sized living spaces, each with their own private terrace.

There’s a 100,000 square foot casino on-site, a spa and hammam, nightclub, dayclub and a host of restaurants manned by world-class chefs.

One of the biggest attractions of the Cosmopolitan is its 70th-floor suites. These elite apartments have been designed by Bentel & Bentel Architects and are individually styled. The Foxglove Suite was created with Jen-Luc Godard’s A Place in the Sun as its inspiration – evident in its spotlight lighting and bathroom projector.

The Hemlock, meanwhile, features its very own seated theatre and an indoor hammock crafted from wolf-hide.

The Nobu Hotel

Situated within the extensive Caesars Palace complex, the Nobu Hotel is the Vegas resting place for some of the world’s most famous celebrities. Designed with impeccable attention to detail, the Nobu’s sophisticated design sets it apart from the rather gaudy interiors of Caesars itself.

The crown jewel of the hotel is undoubtedly the Nobu Villa, which sprawls across 10,500 square feet. At $35,000 a night, the villa features a breathtaking master suite with a private deck and onsen, as well as two other spacious double rooms, multiple dining rooms and a private sushi bar.

The Zen garden surrounds the villa and there’s even around the clock butler service. It’s no wonder the villa has welcomed Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus in recent years.

The Palms Casino Resort

Situated just outside the Strip, the Palms Casino Resort has a secret within its complex – the world’s most expensive hotel room.

The Empathy Suite has a going rate of $100,000 a night and bookings can only be made for a minimum of two nights. Situated on the 34th floor of the hotel, the two-story Empathy Suite was designed by notorious British artist Damien Hirst. How many other hotels in Sin City can make that claim?

As if two master bedrooms weren’t enough, the living spaces in the suite can comfortably fit a total of 50 people. It includes spa rooms, a gym, two bathrooms and even a separate powder room.

Then, there’s the lavish cantilevered outdoor pool that offers up unrivalled views of the Strip beneath. And that’s without mentioning the Damien Hirst artworks on display – the Palms is the only hotel in the world in which you can share your bedroom with bull sharks.