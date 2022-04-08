Ireland’s extraordinary Carton House enters new chapter

A new chapter in the centuries-old story of Carton House began last summer, when the extensive two-year, multimillion-euro, complete refurbishment was unveiled. The renewed splendour of the great estate was uncovered following a magnificent refurbishment of the original house, surrounding hotel and stunning grounds.

One of Ireland’s most historic country houses, Carton House was the home of the influential and aristocratic FitzGerald family, and is now in the proud ownership of the Irish-American Mullen family. Carton House joined the more than 80 Fairmont hotels around the globe as the oldest property in a collection famed for its grande dame hotels and iconic properties including The Savoy in London and The Plaza in New York and the first Fairmont hotel in Ireland.

Sensitively blending past and present, this refurbishment of Carton House has renewed the beauty of the estate for generations to come and in December of 2021 it was awarded 5-star status by Fáilte Ireland.

The House – the historic heart of the estate

The spectacular 18th century Palladian-style mansion, The House, is at the heart of the estate and is now at the centre of the guest experience. The House has been dramatically reimagined while its history has been cherished and its state rooms preserved. The remarkably handsome series of grand and imposing rooms in The House with their fascinating history — the stunning Gold Salon, the Drawing Room, the impressive Morrison Room, the Bell Room — are now beautifully restored and part of the daily rituals of Carton House life and at the heart of each guest’s experience.

A number of new elements have also been added to elevate the guest experience. Designed to add another layer of pleasure and enjoyment to every stay — the cosy book-lined setting of The Whiskey Library with its encyclopedic selection of the world’s finest uisce beatha (the original Irish name for whiskey, meaning water of life); the relaxed and casual dining atmosphere of Kathleen’s Kitchen, located in the original kitchens of The House featuring a live kitchen; The Courtyard Bar, serving light bites alongside an impressive wine and cocktail list, with an accompanying outdoor terrace area and The Duke’s Rest the resort’s private wine tasting room. The particularly special addition however, is The Morrison Room. This spectacular unique space has been transformed into the resort’s fine dining evening restaurant and morning breakfast room. A breathtaking space, The Morrison Room is set to be one of this country’s grandest dining rooms.

The complete refurbishment of Carton House has been carried out under the creative guidance of McCauley Daye O’Connell Architects, with exquisite attention to every aspect of the design. No detail has been missed, whether in the preservation and matching of original hand-painted wallpapers or the conservation of the important stucco plasterwork ceiling in the Gold Salon, dating from the late 1700’s , by the renowned Lafranchini brothers.

18 stunning bedrooms and suites occupy the upper floors of The House, with a further 151 rooms in The Garden Wing which curves around the formal gardens, offering elegant spaces which have been enhanced in both design and facilities as part of the estate’s transformation.

The resort is also home to state-of-the-art conference and events facilities catering for up to 500 delegates. From intimate boardrooms to the extravagant ballroom, Carton House boasts more than 14 exceptional and unique spaces for professional and personal gatherings. The newest additions to the meeting and event spaces at Carton House are The Fitzgerald Suites which feature a private, walled garden entrance, outdoor decking, bright breakout areas and magnificent views of the estate vistas as well as the latest audio visual technology.

The Estate - sweeping parkland and ancient woodlands, lakes and the River Rye

The grounds at Carton House are spacious and serene, dating back to 1176. Set within 1,100 private acres of sweeping parkland, ancient woodlands, lakes and the meandering River Rye, creates the perfect backdrop for this country mansion. The walled estate, just 20 minutes from Dublin, has Special Area of Conservation Status, home to a herd of red deer, as well as a rich diversity of animal wildlife, and rare species of birds and plants. Historic architecture is dotted throughout the estate, with stories and history to discover around every corner. From the oldest building on the grounds, Tyrconnell Tower, dating back 500 years to the romantic and curious Shell Cottage or the evocative Boat House on the water’s edge, the estate is a treasure-trove of history.

The Grandest of Experiences

A number of bespoke experience packages have been created at the resort for guests to enjoy encompassing several different options for the type of stay you wish to enjoy. Allow Carton House to prepare your itinerary or choose to curate your very own experience, exactly as you wish.

Explore the grounds on foot or by bike with a picnic hamper, follow the cycle and walking trails, or enjoy the outdoors by choosing from a wealth of resort activities, from tennis, boat trips on the lake and fishing to archery and clay pigeon shooting and, of course, golf. Carton House has two championship eighteen-hole golf courses, the challenging links-style course designed by Colin Montgomerie, host to the Irish Open three times, and a classic parkland course designed by Mark O’Meara. Carton House is renowned for sport, with world-class professional training pitches and facilities, often host to prestigious international sporting teams, including as a regular home for the Irish international rugby team.

Carton House Spa & Wellness has been completely reimagined too as part of the complete refurbishment, with the same exquisite attention to detail that has been the driving force across this entire renovation process. From the superb Gharieni massage beds in the treatment rooms to the handsome new bespoke pedicure and manicure area, delivering superior hand and foot treatments from world-leading brand Margaret Dabbs and the latest addition to the spa. Carton House Spa is also now home to an incredibly fitting luxury brand, the world renowned Aromatherapy Associates. They are the only spa in the republic of Ireland to provide treatments from the beautifully aromatic skin and body care brand. A sensory indulgence like no other, the spa at Carton House is the perfect way to get lost in time.

Carton House is ready to welcome guests to a polished and elegant country house experience and to pleasure and escapism at its best.

For more visit www.cartonhouse.com