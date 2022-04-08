How digital acceleration is serving up one-stop F&B innovations

From revolutionizing room service to smart restaurant booking, discover some of Accor’s innovations seamlessly serving partners, customers and the planet.

To enable it hotel partners to satisfy the fast-changing tastes of customers around the world and to take actions for more sustainability, Accor is accelerating digital innovation in the Food & Beverage sphere. Whether expanding room service to offer a host of online restaurant services to both guests and locals with Accor’s co-created restaurant platform Kitch-In or pioneering AI analysis to quantify food waste down to the last leftover, digital acceleration is serving every step of the supply chain for partners and diners alike.

Accor’s restaurant finder: restaurantsandbars.accor.com

Whether it’s Lisbon for lunch, Paris for dinner, the all-new platform restaurantsandbars.accor.com makes a curated selection of attractive Accor restaurants searchable and directly reservable. Restaurantsandbars.accor.com provides a seamless way for locals and guests alike to discover offers in restaurants nearby, all you can eat brunch at Barricot in Toulouse, say, or the chance to create their own menu with head chef Jean-Philippe Perol at Carte Blanche in Paris. This one stop restaurant destination currently available in Europe is next rolling out across the Middle East and Asia. Meanwhile, a world of Food & Beverage offers opens up for members who join our integrated loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless: exclusive offers, points earned at a selection of restaurants, seamless digital payment…

Kitch-in, Accor’s vertically integrated off-premise restaurant platform

A revolution in food delivery, Kitch-in is a one-stop restaurant platform modernizing the concept of room service and enriching Accor’s Food & Beverage offer beyond hotels for locals. Creating a host of virtual restaurant brands to offer a diversity of food choices, Kitch-in offers a choice of cuisine including new food brands created exclusively for the platform by visionary chef Izu Ani. Guests or locals can order everything from Jimoto, Japanese street food to Gigi, fine Italian cuisine or healthy dishes from Freshhly, and many more. By partnering up with global delivery services like Deliveroo and other aggregators, the Kitch-in order is brought either direct to a guest’s room, to the hotel lobby, or to a customer’s home. This all-new delivery service, a co-innovation between Accor, chef Izu Ani and restauranteur Evgeny Kuzin has been pioneered in Dubai in partnership with award-winning restaurant management company Bulldozer Group.

Table service for hotel partners

Accor’s digital expertise and innovation in Food & Beverage also extends to business services such as ResDiary to optimizing booking capacities for our partners through an online table booking system that improves table management whether a diner books through the restaurant’s own website or elsewhere and is commission-free. Resdiary’s system also protects against no-shows that are industry-wide issue, allowing restaurants to take deposits or even store customer card details to charge in the event of a no-show.

Upstream in the supply chain, Accor’s one shop global supplier, Astore, a digital ecosystem grouping 3,500 suppliers on one ecommerce site, eases ordering and supply chain management since all can be managed through a single Astore account. Thanks to adapted tools to ease daily operations, Astore also strives to help restaurant owners make the sustainable transition, facilitating local and organic sourcing for example, to reduce restaurants’ environmental footprint.

Innovation for the planet

In further sustainable actions, digital innovation is also helping reducing waste in our kitchens. Orbisk, the startup winner of the Accor Challenge at Viva Technology 2021, currently being pioneered in the Netherlands, scans leftovers to obtain clear data of the amount and type of food being discarded, to then make menu adjustments to reduce waste. Winnow Vision similarly captures all waste data streams for every type of kitchen, including plate waste. The Winnow system is currently implemented in more than 50 of our hotels worldwide.

Accor will continue to pioneer digital innovation to bring seamless and new solutions to our clients, our partners and to rise to the sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow.