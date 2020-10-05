Zürich flights launch from London City Airport

London City Airport welcomed the return of flights to Zürich earlier.

Five flights a week, operated by home-based BA CityFlyer, will go between London’s most central airport and Switzerland’s largest city.

The route was London City Airport’s fourth most popular in 2019, seeing 429,019 passengers fly between the two locations.

Welcoming the return of the flights, London City Airport chief commercial officer, Richard Hill, said: “This is a positive step for the airport, good news for business travel, and important step in the economic recovery.

“Zürich is a key hub of international business, finance, and government.

“So, it is crucial that London has strong, fast and easy connections direct from the centre of the capital.”

He added: “We’re also hopeful that, with the Covid-19 case rate consistently falling in Switzerland, the government will remove it from the quarantine list.

“This would be enormously welcome for our airlines and would allow them to schedule more routes and rotations through the winter season.”

Alongside industry partners, the airport is calling on the government to introduce a consistent testing regime for air travel which could, in the short term, substantially reduce the current requirement for quarantine.

This would make travel more viable for more people, which would be a significant shot in the arm for the aviation and travel industry.