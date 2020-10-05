Emirates adds new European routes as rebuild continues

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to a series of European destinations in the coming weeks.

Budapest will re-join the network from October 21st, with Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg to follow on November 1st.

Lyon will be added on November 4th, expanding Emirates’ European network to 31 destinations.

The addition of these five destinations takes the airline’s global network to 99 destinations.

Flights to/from Budapest and Lyon will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights to/from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

All flights to the five cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight.

Rival carrier Qatar Airways earlier unveiled plans to fly to 124 destinations this winter.