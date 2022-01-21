Pharrell Williams to open Bahamas beach resort

David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and pop-star Pharrell Williams have agreed to partner with Atlantis Paradise Island to open a brand-new resort: Somewhere Else.

The property (which is adjacent to Atlantis, and which will take over the current site of the Beach) is set to offer an immersive experience.

The duo have already garnered collaborative success as partners on Swan, the Miami-based restaurant, and the Goodtime Hotel, a Miami Beach-based boutique concept.

Somewhere Else will feature over 400 guestrooms and suites alongside an array of vibrant, top-tier dining venues, lushly landscaped grounds, an oceanfront beach, multiple pools and recreation areas, luxury amenities and live entertainment.

An atmosphere of tropical modernism will be seen and felt throughout the resort; Shawn Sullivan, of Rockwell Group, is the lead designer on the project.

Together with Grutman and Williams, this group is creating an enthralling oasis in and of itself – yet Somewhere Else will also be within easy reach of Atlantis Paradise Island’s myriad dining and entertainment options.

“Somewhere Else is going to be a one-of-a-kind resort,” said Grutman.

“Not only will it offer a major extension of the unforgettable and high energy experiences we deliver with Groot Hospitality, but also, a clear focus on nature and restorative elements.

“We’ll have something for everyone, yet Pharrell and I are making sure Somewhere Else is unlike anywhere else.”

Atlantis Paradise Island is home to five properties, including the iconic towers of the Royal, the family-friendly accommodations at the Coral, residential-style studios and suites at the Reef, opulent suites at the Cove, and water-side villas at Harborside Resort.

The resort offers immersive programming connecting guests to the history, art, marine life, people, cuisine, and festivities of the Bahamas, while underscoring critical marine life and environmental sustainability efforts.