Yotel Geneva Lake to open later this year

Yotel has confirmed it will open a new property at Geneva Lake in the final three months of 2022.

The futuristic hotel will be a gateway for travellers visiting the region, providing easy access to major business and leisure destinations such as Geneva, Nyon and Lausanne, as well as the popular mountainous canton of Vaud.

The 237-room Yotel Geneva Lake will offer the group’s signature technology and design features.

Each room will accommodate an adjustable SmartBed and sensory mood lighting.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art 1,000 sqm fitness centre where memberships will be available to residents and workers in the area.

On arrival, check-in will be available via self-service stations or the app, and mobile devices can be used as SmartKeys for a seamless journey.

“We are delighted to be adding to our overall growth strategy by opening Yotel Geneva Lake in the metropolitan region of Lake Geneva.

“The hotel will offer easy access from all parts of Romandie and feature fun and futuristic design coupled with state-of-the-art food and beverage and ample co-working and meeting spaces,” said Hubert Viriot, chief executive of Yotel.

At the heart of Yotel Geneva Lake will be Hygge, a one-of-a-kind entertainment, meeting, and co-working destination developed by the leading food and beverage operators in the Lake Geneva region, Caviar House Airport Premium - Switzerland.

It will feature indoor and outdoor a Danish-inspired restaurant, bar and café, cutting-edge meeting facilities and ample co-working space.