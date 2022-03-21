Kempinski signs for new property in Lombok

Often referred to as the younger sibling of Bali, Lombok is an unspoiled paradise: a laid-back island escape surrounded by some of the most picturesque palm-fringed beaches in Indonesia.

Kempinski Hotels has been selected to become one of the first international hotel groups to operate a luxury resort on the island after signing a management agreement with Indonesian developer PT. Teluk Agung Alami.

The European company will operate the Apurva Kempinski Lombok.

The signing follows more than three years’ successful collaboration with the company at the Apurva Kempinski Bali, which opened in early 2019.

Set on 14.3 hectares of spectacular beachfront in a secluded bay on the southwestern coast of the island, the Apurva Kempinski Lombok will be home to 200 suites and villas starting from a generous 65 square metres, placing them among the largest entry-level rooms in Indonesia.

“The southern coast of Lombok is an unspoiled paradise, a land before time where lush hillsides and awe-inspiring bays are surrounded by some of the clearest tropical waters in south-east Asia.

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with PT. Teluk Agung Alami to open the Apurva Kempinski Lombok, which promises to be one of the most outstanding resorts in Indonesia,” says Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Group.

“The resort will complement the already successful the Apurva Kempinski Bali, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable island-hopping adventure across two spectacular destinations.

“This new signing reinforces our position as a steadily expanding hotel management group with outstanding properties and reflects our grand ambitions for the region.”

The Apurva Kempinski Lombok will be part of a wider development that will ultimately be home to up to ten hotels and resorts on Mekaki Beach, as well as an organic farm, a ranch and an equestrian centre.