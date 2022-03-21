oneworld signs latest sustainable aviation fuel deal

Members of oneworld plan to purchase up to 200 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per year from Colorado-based renewable fuels producer Gevo.

The deal represents the second such joint commitment by the global airline alliance in four months.

Delivery of the fuel is expected to commence in 2027, for a five year-term.

oneworld members Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Japan Airlines and Qatar Airways expect to utilise the sustainable aviation fuel for operations in California including San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles International Airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable aviation fuel is a core pillar in the plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In October, the alliance committed to a target of ten per cent sustainable aviation fuel use across the alliance by 2030.

In November, oneworld announced a joint commitment to purchase more than 350 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel from Aemetis for operations at San Francisco – making oneworld the first global airline alliance to jointly commit to purchasing sustainable aviation fuel.

oneworld chief executive, Rob Gurney, said: “Five months ago, we committed as an alliance to a target of ten per cent sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

“This announcement of a second major sustainable aviation fuel offtake among member airlines builds further upon that commitment, while demonstrating the value that can be delivered when our member airlines work together.”

Gevo is focused on sustainability at every stage of production and has developed two alcohol-to-jet pathways that can utilise various feedstocks grown using renewable agricultural and sustainable farming techniques.

These feedstocks are then converted, in some cases, to high-value nutrition products and energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons, including sustainable aviation fuel.